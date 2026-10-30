British OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips rolled out an authorised artificial intelligence doppelgänger this week to interface with her global audience, commercialising a synthetic persona as she publicises an ambition to sleep with 10,000 men within 24 hours.

The 25-year-old adult performer partnered with erotic digital network OhChat to engineer Lily AI, an automated replica designed to mimic her physical appearance, vocal inflection, and comedic style across interactive subscribers.

Available for £7.70 ($9.99 / €9.20), the digital counterpart generates direct messages, adult images, audio voice notes, and simulated live camera calls, serving as an automated proxy when the content creator is offline.

The venture arrives following widespread coverage in the New York Post detailing her unverified personal claim of having previously slept with 1,113 men, alongside promotional stunts teasing a marathon intimate challenge with no fixed operational date.

Defending the digital rollout, Phillips highlighted the crucial role of personal consent and commercial transparency in synthetic media, cautioning followers against developing genuine romantic feelings for an algorithm incapable of reciprocal affection.

Lily Phillips Offers a Digital Alternative

Lily AI comes courtesy of OhChat, an erotic AI platform, as reported by The New York Post, which describes the bot as a digital twin continuously updated with real-time data.

For $9.99, users can exchange messages and sexual images with the AI counterpart. Its offerings also include videos, exclusive voice messages and live cam calls. The account does not specify what period the price covers.

Phillips described the service as a way to extend her availability while maintaining a distinction between herself and the digital character.

'There are only so many hours in the day, and I can't personally be available to everyone all the time,' she explained. 'A digital twin creates another experience, as long as people understand what they're interacting with.'

Her explanation places that distinction at the centre of the service. Fans can interact with a representation of Phillips, but she maintains that the bot cannot fully reproduce the person whose likeness and voice it adopts.

What Lily Phillips Wants AI To Capture

Phillips hopes Lily AI will reflect familiar aspects of her personality, including her humour and conversational style.

'The aim is for her to capture my playful side and my humour and the way I talk,' she stated. She also outlined the limits of that interpretation, explaining that her moods, experiences and life outside the internet are things an AI cannot fully recreate.

The model described the bot as an addition to her existing connection with followers. 'People follow creators for their real lives and personalities, and I don't think AI replaces that connection,' she explained. 'But it can definitely be another part of the experience, without becoming a substitute for the actual person.'

Phillips also expressed enthusiasm for the service's Pornstar Mode feature, although the New York Post account does not explain how it works.

Lily Phillips Emphasises Consent and Boundaries

Phillips distinguished her authorised digital double from unauthorised use of someone's likeness, highlighting the need for permission to create her AI counterpart.

'Consent and transparency are essential to me,' she stated. 'Choosing to create an AI version of yourself is very different from someone using your face, body or voice without permission.'

She maintained that being a public figure or working in adult entertainment should not permit others to use her image without restriction.

Her comments also addressed the possibility that fans might develop romantic feelings for the bot. Phillips encouraged users to distinguish between an enjoyable fantasy and a relationship with another person.

'If someone meant it seriously, I'd want them to understand that she's AI and can't share a real relationship or make a commitment,' she explained.

The launch arrives amid broader discussions about the commercialisation of synthetic likenesses and the integration of artificial intelligence into the subscription content economy.