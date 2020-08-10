Alyssa Milano checked herself into the emergency room on Friday to rule out a blood clot after she experienced difficulty in breathing.

The "Charmed" alum took to Twitter to tell her followers that she felt "real heaviness" in her chest that promoted a visit to the E.R. She explained that the health scare was from the fact that she battled COVID-19 in April and still has lingering symptoms.

I was acutely sick w/ Covid19 in April. I still have many symptoms. I am what they call a â€œlong haulerâ€. Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasnâ€™t a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasnâ€™t.



This virus sucks. Please take it seriously. pic.twitter.com/JcMkVSNn4y — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020

Milano visited the emergency room a day after she appeared on CNN's "Chris Cuomo Prime Time" to talk about her battle with COVID-19. In her interview, the actress decried the inconsistent and infuriating testing process for the disease in the U.S. She also asked for guidance on recovery.

"I don't know if I should go get my heart checked, my lungs checked, you know there's concerns about vascular systems...there's no guidance because this is all so new," she said.

Then on Sunday, she took to Instagram to remind others to always wear their mask. She did so in a chilling reminder about the after-effects of COVID-19. Milano shared a video of her staggering amount of hair loss to prove to critics that she did not lie about having had the disease.

"Thought I'd show you what #Covid19 does to your hair. Please take this seriously," she wrote.

The "Insatiable" star told fans that she suspects she contracted the disease while travelling between Portland, New York and Los Angeles. She also revealed that she still gets night sweats.

Traveling between Portland, NY and LA. ðŸ˜” — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020

I still get the night sweats every once and a while. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020

Milano also responded to a naysayer who claimed she lied about having COVID-19. She tweeted back, "ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! Why would I f*****g lie about having a virus?"

Milano first shared her COVID-19 story on Instagram, where she warned others about the "flawed" testing system in the country. She revealed that she had herself tested twice for the disease and had an antibody test in March and all three results came back negative despite her symptoms all pointing to COVID-19. She only found out four months later that she indeed had the disease when she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.