Amanda Bynes and her boyfriend, Paul Michael, announced that they are expecting their first child together after a brief split.

Michael took to Instagram to share the good news through a series of photos. One includes a selfie of him and Bynes, and the other is an ultrasound photo with the actress' name on it. The ultrasound showed a date for Tuesday, March 17.

"Baby in the making," Michael captioned his post, according to Daily Mail before he quickly deleted it.

A source claimed that Bynes visited a gynaecology clinic with a female friend and that they were talking about what to expect. Michael was not with her during the visit, but she reportedly looked excited. The insider added that the 33-year-old "What A Girl Wants" star dressed casually and kept a low profile. No one really bothered her especially since there were very few people at the clinic's lobby.

Bynes has yet to confirm the pregnancy. But she made it known that she and Michael are back together following a brief split. She shared a photo of them together on her Instagram and captioned it, "My love."

The couple announced that they have split just three weeks after the "She's The Man" star announced their engagement in a Valentine's Day post on Instagram. She has since deleted photos of her and Michael together, including the engagement post.

A source claimed that Bynes and Michael split because she refused to "enter an in-patient psychiatric facility." The couple later slammed the breakup reports and said they are still together. Michael said that someone hacked into their Instagram pages to make it look like they have ended their engagement.

Bynes and Michael reportedly met towards the end of 2019. A source close to the actress shared that "she seems happy" to be with Michael, whom she called the "love of my life" in her engagement post. As for her fiancé, details remain sparse about him, though he and the actress reportedly met at an AA session.