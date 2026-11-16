Amazon Leo lost 40 satellites on Sunday, 15 November 2026, when a United Launch Alliance (ULA) rocket failed after lifting off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. ULA confirmed an anomaly 10 minutes into the Vulcan flight, setting back Amazon's challenge to SpaceX's Starlink.

Amazon depends on external launch providers to assemble its satellite internet network, and several have faced failures or groundings. Before Sunday's mission, 398 Leo satellites had been deployed across 14 launches since 2025, about 12% of the 3,236 required for global service coverage, Reuters reported.

Amazon Leo Loss Triggers Vulcan Investigation

Sunday's flight, named LV-01, was the first of 38 Vulcan missions Amazon purchased from ULA. The launch provider had sought to establish a regular schedule of Amazon launches with its new flagship rocket.

ULA described the failure in a statement on X.

'Based on data received by our Launch Director, we confirm that the Vulcan vehicle launched from Space Launch Complex 41 suffered an anomaly 10 minutes into the flight and failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit.'

The launch provider pledged transparency as it investigated, but the cause remained unclear.

'Every flight generates data, and every flight teaches us something. Since the anomaly just occurred, we don't have any specific data yet to understand what occurred today,' ULA stated.

A lengthy technical investigation was expected to leave Vulcan unavailable for months. It was ULA's first mission failure since Boeing and Lockheed Martin formed the joint venture in 2006.

Based on data received by our Launch Director, we confirm that the Vulcan vehicle launched from Space Launch Complex 41 suffered an anomaly 10 minutes into the flight and failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit.



Every flight generates data, and every flight teaches us… — ULA (@ulalaunch) November 15, 2026

Starlink's Launch Advantage Over Amazon Leo

Starlink has more than 11,000 satellites and millions of customers worldwide. Its ability to launch satellites on SpaceX's own rockets gives it an advantage over competitors buying access to space.

Amazon had hoped to begin initial Leo internet service this year. Its response to Sunday's loss emphasised continued confidence in ULA.

'There is risk with any launch, and that's especially true for inaugural missions like LV-01,' Amazon stated on X.

'ULA has been a trusted partner for Amazon, and we believe they'll learn from this mission and deliver on their long-term plans for Vulcan.'

Earlier Rocket Problems Complicate Amazon Leo's Deployment

Vulcan's fifth flight since its 2024 debut was also its first in nine months. Separate technical investigations into its solid rocket side boosters and core BE-4 engines had prolonged the hiatus.

The engines come from Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. Following a New Glenn launchpad explosion in May 2026 that investigators traced to the engine, Blue Origin modified engines supplied for Vulcan, ULA spokesperson Jessica Rye told Reuters in August 2026.

The New Glenn explosion occurred days before that rocket was due to carry Amazon Leo satellites.

Blue Origin was assisting ULA's latest investigation, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Whether the BE-4 engines contributed remained unclear. The failure appeared to follow separation of the satellite-carrying second stage from the BE-4-powered booster.

Vulcan's previous two flights, including a February 2026 mission for the US Space Force, delivered their payloads despite booster problems. The Pentagon had not yet approved the rocket's return to national security launches and had been awaiting the outcome of Sunday's Amazon mission.