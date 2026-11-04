SpaceX has won regulatory approval to deploy up to 15,000 satellites designed to connect directly with compatible mobile phones, bringing Elon Musk's ambition of expanding satellite-powered connectivity a step closer. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted the authorisation on 6 October 2026, clearing a major regulatory hurdle for the company's next-generation Starlink Mobile network. The expansion is intended to increase satellite capacity and extend mobile services to areas where conventional phone networks struggle to provide coverage.

SpaceX expects to begin deploying the new satellites in 2027, with services potentially becoming available towards the end of the year. However, this is the company's projected timeline, not a confirmed consumer launch date. Completing the full constellation will take several more years.

How Musk's Satellites Could Connect to Ordinary Phones

Unlike traditional satellite internet services, which generally require a dedicated dish or terminal, direct-to-device technology allows compatible mobile phones to communicate with satellites overhead. The technology could enable users to make calls, send messages, and access data services without depending entirely on nearby mobile towers. It could be particularly useful in remote countryside, on isolated roads, and in areas with limited mobile infrastructure. Satellite connectivity could also provide an additional communication option when natural disasters damage ground-based networks.

The newly authorised satellites will operate in nine orbital shells between approximately 326km and 335km above Earth. Their relatively low altitude is intended to reduce the distance signals travel between satellites and phones, helping to limit communication delays. The FCC's decision covers mobile satellite services and supplemental coverage from space in the United States, alongside mobile satellite and direct-to-device services in international markets, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

However, the technology will not automatically work on every mobile phone. Users will need compatible devices and access to supported services. Spectrum availability and agreements with mobile operators will also determine where and how the service can be used.

Faster Speeds Could Transform Starlink Mobile

The new constellation is intended to build on SpaceX's existing direct-to-device infrastructure, which already provides satellite-to-phone connectivity through approximately 650 satellites. The next-generation system aims to deliver substantially greater capacity, supporting voice calls, faster data services, and wider mobile connectivity.

Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, has described the potential improvement as up to 100 times greater than the existing service when the new satellites and additional spectrum become available. That figure remains a company projection rather than a demonstrated performance improvement. Actual speeds and coverage will depend on the completed network, available spectrum, compatible devices, and operating conditions.

When Will the 15,000 Satellites Be Ready?

Deploying the full constellation will be a long-term undertaking. Under the FCC's authorisation, SpaceX must launch and operate at least half of the approved satellites by 7 October 2032, with the complete deployment required by 7 October 2035. Spectrum arrangements will also play an important role in the rollout.

SpaceX's planned service relies partly on frequencies covered by its agreement with EchoStar. The relevant spectrum licences were transferred to a trust in May 2026, with their transfer to SpaceX expected around 30 November 2027, subject to the transaction's conditions. The FCC has permitted certain satellite deployment and communications testing activities before that transfer, subject to regulatory conditions and EchoStar's permission. However, it deferred decisions on some of SpaceX's additional spectrum requests.

What the Approval Means for Mobile Phone Users

The authorisation brings satellite-powered mobile connectivity closer to wider use, but consumers should not expect an immediate change to their phone coverage. If SpaceX meets its deployment targets, the expanded network could offer another connectivity option for people travelling through areas without conventional mobile coverage. It could also intensify competition between satellite operators and established telecommunications companies.

For now, SpaceX faces the considerable task of manufacturing and launching thousands of satellites, securing access to the necessary spectrum, and ensuring the service works reliably with compatible phones and mobile operators. The FCC's decision is a significant step towards that goal. Whether Starlink Mobile can deliver faster, dependable connectivity at scale will ultimately depend on the network's rollout and real-world performance.