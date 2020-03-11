Amber Heard's former assistant, Kate James, calls the actress a "classic bully" who regularly verbally and mentally abused her. She describes her former boss differently from Johnny Depp, who she remembers was kind and thoughtful towards her.

James recalled the "nightmare" she endured while working for the actress from 2012 to 2015. She remembered that Heard used disparaging words to describe Depp while they were dating, and called him an "old man." James said the actress relished in the actor's fame and soon, her job included contacting various brands asking for free clothing for Heard.

"She would spend hours handpicking the requests she would then send to me so I could reach out. If the brand offered a discount rather than completely for free, she would refuse," James said, in a testimony obtained by The Blast.

However, that was not the worst part of working for the "Aquaman" actress. James, a veteran assistant to Hollywood stars, recalled the mental and verbal abuse she endured from Heard.

"Amber was regularly verbally and mentally abusive and would often scream at me in that way, over the smallest things. She would fly into blind rages where no-one could reason with her, and even if I was trying to offer an explanation, I didn't think that she could hear me as she was so angry," James revealed adding, "It was like she thought regular things that can go wrong in any person's life on any given day didn't apply to her. Everything that went wrong was always my fault."

She also remembered how Heard was very controlling over who Depp communicated with. She said that Heard hated it when she talked to the actor even for just small talk. She would give the evil eye whenever she finds James talking to Depp. The former assistant said Heard "was very controlling and paranoid about anyone else being in his space and also about being observed by his security."

James called Heard a "classic bully" who enjoyed making her "feel stupid" and "worthless." She admitted that she still gets emotional whenever she speaks of her experience with the actress.

On the contrary, James described Depp as kind, patient, and thoughtful. He taught her son how to play the guitar. James thought of him as a "genuinely decent person" incapable of doing physical harm to anyone as Heard accused him to be.