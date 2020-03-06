Amber Heard's domestic abuse claims against Johnny Depp did not cost him his Jack Sparrow role in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, but Disney's plans of a reboot did.

A source claimed that Heard is not to blame for Depp losing his iconic role. Instead, Disney decided not to bring the actor back because the studio wanted to take the franchise to another direction, even if it means letting go of Captain Jack Sparrow.

"Johnny Depp was actually never officially dropped from Disney's next 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film. In fact, there was never a statement from any source at Disney that the allegations against Depp involving Amber Heard would get him removed from the film," the source told ScreenGeek.

It just so happened that Heard's domestic abuse allegations against Depp came at an inopportune time amid talks in the studio of a reboot. The insider added that "Disney was just looking to go in a different direction for a potential reboot," and that "there never was any confirmation that the allegations cost him the role."

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in 2016 and accused him of domestic violence. The "Fantastic Beasts" star has since denied her allegations and recent revelations about the case suggested that Depp had been telling the truth.

A couple of leaked audio recordings of their conversations while in therapy painted a dark image of Heard as the domestic abuser during their marriage. She admitted to hitting Depp with pots, pans, wine bottles and more, in fits of anger. The "Minamata" actor would always leave whenever they argue, because he did not want to be on the receiving end of Heard's physical assaults.

The recordings then prompted Depp's fans to start a petition asking Disney to bring him back to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. They want him back as Jack Sparrow even in the reboot, because they believe that Heard's allegations cost him his role. Instead, Depp reportedly lost it over a creative decision.