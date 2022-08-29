Amber Heard is said to be looking for ways to avoid having to pay Johnny Depp $10 million and has found the solution in her friend Eve Barlow.

Netizens are speculating that the "Aquaman" actress could be thinking of converting to Judaism. She was seen by locals in a Tel Aviv restaurant earlier this month dining with Barlow, a pro-Israel activist and writer.

J.C. Halper, who owned Halper's Bookstore in Tel-Aviv, claimed to have also seen Heard at her bookstore, sporting a gold Jewish star necklace. She was also spotted visiting the Holy Land with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

The mother-daughter duo reportedly spent an hour inside, which led many to wonder about the purpose of her stay in the country. Netizens allegedly thought it was strange to bring her baby "to such a dangerous place" without a very good reason.

Twitter followers believe that Heard is in Israel possibly to marry Barlow and convert to Judaism so she could avoid paying Depp. Those who followed the exes' highly-publicised defamation trial now know that she lost the case. The court of Virginia ordered the actress to pay $10 million, but Heard's attorney has since claimed that she cannot afford the amount.

Now, rumours have it that the "Aquaman" star is looking to get citizenship in Israel. According to Geo TV, the country does not uphold court judgements made in the U.S.A. This means Heard could avoid paying Depp.

One Twitter user asked, "Is Amber Heard trying to get citizenship in Israel to avoid paying Johnny Depp and not get extradited in Australia?" Over at Twitter, netizens wondered the same thing as more photos of the actress with Barlow circulated online.

One user wrote, "Amber Heard trying to become an Israeli citizen & plans to marry Eve Barlow, because Israel doesn't recognize legal claims from foreign courts. Allegedly... "

Right and in the middle east gay marriages are strictly forbidden they are very strict about it buy in Israel a Jewish/Hebrew and other countries it's legal to have gay marriages oh Amber heard or she shall not be named will feel right at home and Eve Barlow good luck pic.twitter.com/Bno4IKe7Rs — Psycho Queen (Queen of celtic fire) (@jodiewiggins18) August 28, 2022

Barlow was one of Heard's supporters during her trail against Depp in Virginia. Following the verdict, the "Rum Diary" star sold her California home in the Yucca Valley. She reportedly made a $500,000 profit by selling it for $1.05 million. Rumours have it that she now considers Israel her home.