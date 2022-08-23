Amber Heard lost some of her pals during her messy court battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp, a new report claimed.

Sources told Star Magazine that the "Aquaman" actress is presently at a loss due to a lack of projects and endorsements. Several producers and companies allegedly lost their trust in Heard after Depp won the defamation lawsuit he filed against the actress.

It is claimed that Amber Heard needed to find a smaller pad for her and her baby, especially since there was no money coming in for her. So, the ex-wife of Johnny Depp allegedly reached out to some of her A-list celebrity friends for help, but they reportedly ignored the "London Fields" star.

An unnamed insider told the publication that Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie were the first three names Heard called for help but to no avail.

It added that Amber Heard had become "radioactive" even though many people sympathised with her after she lost Johnny Depp's defamation case. In July, the "Never Back Down" star lost her attempt to have the verdict in her trial with her former partner thrown out because one juror served instead of his father in a case of mistaken identity.

Judge Penney Azcarate denied Heard's request to declare a mistrial and hold a new one, saying there was "no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing." She stated that the unnamed juror who served "met the statutory requirements for service" and had been questioned and approved by both sides in advance.

The judge added, "The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict."

To recall, Heard previously alleged that the U.S. defamation trial was flawed because a jury summons meant for one man was fulfilled by his son, who shares the same name and address. The latest ruling comes more than a month since the jury in Fairfax, Virginia, decided that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp when she penned an article for The Washington Post, saying she had been a victim of domestic abuse.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was awarded £8.2m in damages, while "The Stepfather" actress won one of her counterclaims against Depp, awarding her £1.5m.

Amber Heard has yet to comment on the reports saying that Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie refused to help her. So, avid followers of Johnny Depp's ex-ladylove should take all these unverified reports with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.