The American political landscape, long defined by the unwavering loyalty demanded by Donald Trump's MAGA movement, has been rocked by an unprecedented schism that signals a fierce new internal war for the soul of the Republican Party. For years, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) stood as the former President's fiercest defender, a stalwart champion of the 'Make America Great Again' cause.

Yet, that iron-clad alliance has spectacularly fractured, sparking a high-stakes political drama that saw Trump withdraw his endorsement and hurl insults. At the same time, MTG defiantly unveiled a new, hardline slogan: 'America First, America Only' (AFAO).

This is more than just a clash of egos; it is a profound policy and personality break, fuelled by explosive disagreements over immigration, foreign policy, and the current single most toxic subject in Washington: the unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files.

The seismic split has left many of Trump's most ardent supporters asking whether MAGA is losing its direction, and whether it's time to pledge allegiance to AFAO instead.

The AFAO Doctrine: Marjorie Taylor Greene's Policy Showdown

The fissures began to show not over personality, but over policy, where MTG felt the former President had drifted dangerously far from his 'America First' roots. The central point of contention emerged following Trump's remarks suggesting the US needed skilled foreign workers, specifically referencing the H-1B visa programme, due to a perceived lack of 'talented people' domestically.

For MTG, this was a clear betrayal of American workers. She launched a blistering critique against policies that she claims replace Americans with foreign labour, telling her supporters, 'I am solidly against you being replaced by foreign labour, like with H1Bs.'

She coupled this domestic focus with a broad denunciation of foreign spending and global entanglements, echoing a sentiment widely held by isolationist wings of the Republican base.

'I am against foreign aid, foreign wars, and sending a single dollar to foreign countries,' she posted, before minting the phrase that has now become her rallying cry. 'I am elected to represent my district and the American people, no other country, and I only serve Americans. I am America First and America Only.'

This doctrine, AFAO, is designed to be a purity test, challenging the President's focus on international affairs—including his interventions in global conflicts—which she criticised as 'not helping Americans'.

The subtext is clear: the MAGA agenda, she implies, has become too watered down, too globalist, and too willing to cater to corporate interests that prioritise cheap foreign workers over the American working class.

The Marjorie Taylor Greene and Trump Feud: The Epstein Files as the Final Break

While the policy clashes sowed discord, it was the battle over the highly sensitive Jeffrey Epstein files that triggered the full public implosion of the once unshakeable political partnership. MTG became one of the few Republican rebels, alongside figures like Reps Thomas Massie and Lauren Boebert, to sign a discharge petition that would force a vote requiring the Justice Department to release all government-held documents related to the convicted sex offender.

This move put MTG in direct opposition to the White House's attempts to downplay or dismiss the renewed media focus on Epstein, whom Trump once knew.

The President's immediate reaction was extraordinary. He publicly announced he was pulling his endorsement of the Georgia congresswoman, posting on Truth Social: 'I am withdrawing my support and endorsement of "Congresswoman" Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the great state of Georgia.' He did not stop there, escalating the conflict by saying: 'All I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!', and later calling her a 'ranting Lunatic' who had 'lost her way'.

MTG wasted no time hitting back, asserting that the Epstein files were the true reason for the President's rage. She published a screenshot of a text message she said she had sent to the President that very day, urging him to allow the release of the documents.

She declared: 'I don't worship or serve Donald Trump.'

Furthermore, she called out his strenuous opposition to transparency: 'It's astonishing really how hard he's fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level,' she wrote, accusing him of attacking her 'to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next week's vote to release the Epstein files.'

The fallout is a dramatic moment for the Republican Party, marking the most significant high-profile break with the former President since he left office. As MTG doubles down on her AFAO slogan, she is positioning herself as the true defender of the populist, anti-establishment base, willing to take on even her former political idol when she feels he strays from the core 'America First' principles.

The battle lines have been drawn, and the future of the conservative movement may depend on whether MTG can successfully rally support for her defiant new brand of hardline, domestic-focused politics.