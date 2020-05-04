Music sensation Lady Gaga and "Will & Grace" actor Leslie Jordan shared screen time for "American Horror Story's" season 6 "Roanoke" and they had some hilarious moments together. in his latest "Pillow Talker" series segment, the 65-year-old spilled some beans and shared some interesting stories from his time with "Star is Born" actress on "AHS."

Sharing on his Instagram, the veteran actor had plenty of praises and lovely things to say about Lady Gaga and one funny incident. In a series of videos, Jordan opens up with thanking Gaga and follows it up by describing a murder scene from "AHS" involving her character.

"I can tell when I meet you, within three minutes, how you were raised. When I met Lady Gaga on the American Horror set...beautifully brought up," Jordan says in the story. "'Please, thank you.' Lovely girl."

In the follow-up story, he describes how she approached the scene where her character Scathach, an immortal English woman, has to kill Jordan's character, Cricket Marlowe.

"We had a scene where she was gonna blow fairy dust in my face, and then knock me down, and blind me, chase me and then roll me over, kick me," he explained in the second video. "And then she was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife."

However, things took a surprising turn for Jordan when Gaga took him to the woods before the scene was shot and told him that "You know, I tend to sexualise all my acting partners." This apparently left the actor wondering.

"I thought, 'Where's this going?' Well, honey, she kicked me, rolled me over, and got down on me and started riding me... I didn't know what I was supposed to do! I just laid there and thought, 'How do I get myself into these situations?' Yikes," he added in on his official Instagram which is now removed.

FX's anthology horror show "American Horror Story" is now due to return for season 10. Ideally, the show arrives in all every year, but due to COVID-19 outbreak productions have been put a hold, and fans can expect some delay in the release date. Even though there is still no official announcement, what we know of the tenth season for sure is that series epic villain Rubber Man could be returning this time.

Showrunner Ryan Murphy posted his picture of the character on his Instagram account and captioned it: "coming soon."