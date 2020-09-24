Meghan Markle left everybody surprised with her unexpected appearance on the season finale of "America's Got Talent" (AGT). The Duchess of Sussex sent out a good luck message to one of the finalists of the show named Archie Williams.

AGT Season 15 finale took place on Wednesday whereby the final ten contestants competed against each other to win the championship. Among them was Archie Williams, the contestant who spent 36 years in prison was wrongly convicted of rape and murder of a woman when he was 22. According to People magazine, 12 years after his imprisonment he approached the Innocence Project. After years of investigation, his case took a dramatic turn due to the fingerprints found at the scene of the crime. He was finally proved innocent and released in the year 2019.

Speaking during the finale through a video message, the royal mother revealed that she and her husband Prince Harry have been watching the series and have been cheering for him week after week. She clarified the message for him is due to their pure love for him and not because of their bias towards the name that he shares with the duke and duchess' one-year-old son.

No one, not even @Archieisfree, expected a special message from Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/qng1YTD0q9 — Americaâ€™s Got Talent Finale Tonight! (@AGT) September 24, 2020

"Just wanted to let you know that we've been so moved by your story and we've been cheering you on every week and it's not just because we're partial to the name. So, a very special message to you that I'll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it's specifically for you: Archie, we are proud of you and are rooting for you, we can't wait to see what you do. We're in your corner, have a good night," Meghan said in the message.

Williams, though ended at the bottom 10 of "AGT" season 15, he was appreciated for his vocal talents and life story. For his final gig, he performed the piano ballad "Everything You Touch Is a Song" with gospel singer Pastor Marvin Winans. Unfortunately, he lost it to Brandon Leaker who crowned the winner of this season.