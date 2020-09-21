Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney's friendship has been questioned time and again. The Canadian stylist is clearing the air by letting her followers know that their friendship is going well.

According to Us Weekly, the celebrity stylist took to Instagram to post a story about the status of her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex. Jessica Mulroney said they are not merely friends but like family. She also called Meghan Markle the kindest friend she has who stays in regular touch with her. In addition, she goes on to call out on the tabloid culture.

"I'm going to tell this once and for all," Mulroney wrote on Friday in the post that is expired now. "Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me every day. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done."

Meghan and Mulroney's friendship goes back to the time when the royal was part of the Hollywood industry and playing her very famous role as Rachel Zane on the popular legal drama "Suits." While she and her husband were attendees at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, her three children served as page boys and a flower girl.

Their friendship came under the radar in June during Mulroney and lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter's feud. The influencer claimed that Mulroney had "treated her unfairly" and called out her "textbook white privilege."

As per the publication, Mulroney highlighted her friendship with Meghan in response to Exeter's claims. A source reported that Meghan was disappointed by her friend for making her part of the feud with Exeter. Following this, Meghan apparently decided to loosen her ties with the stylist.

"Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her 'closest friend' in the discourse with Sasha," the insider said at the time to the abovementioned publication. "That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done."

Apart from damaging her friendship with Meghan, the drama between Mulroney and the Instagram influencer also cost her CTV reality show "I Do, Redo" and her role as a contributor on "Good Morning America."