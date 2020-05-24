Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas went on a family outing with his children in Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Saturday. This is the first time the Bond girl has been with Affleck's children. The 47-year-old actor shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, 32, were spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles along with his three children – Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, eight. The group was dressed casually for the occasion. Affleck and his girlfriend opted for denim – the actor in a grey T-shirt and jeans, while Armas in denim shorts, black T-shirt and denim jacket.

The actor and Jennifer Garner who split in 2015 and got divorced in October 2018 "continue to work on co-parenting," a source said speaking to People.

For their stroll, all of them wore face masks as Violet was seen leading their family dog Birdie, who is owned by her mother. "They are very happy together," the insider said. Affleck and Armas made their relationship official in March.

"Ben and Jen work together at that," the source said of the exes who share custody of their three children. Affleck has previously spoken highly of Garner's parenting. "When you have children with somebody you're connected to them forever. And I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children," he said talking to People.

"I'm very grateful and respectful of her. Our marriage didn't work, and that's difficult. Both of us really believe that it's important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they're together or not," he added.

Affleck and Armas are isolating together at his home. The co-stars who met and fell in love on the sets of "Deep Water" have been spotted on regular walks around his neighbourhood in LA.

"They seem to have a great time together. They order delivery food and groceries and only leave the house for walks around the neighbourhood with their dogs. Ben looks incredibly happy. They are flirty and goofy. Ana always has a huge smile around him," a source told People earlier.