Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stirred speculations of a new film or TV project in the works when they were pictured alongside a Paramount Pictures executive during the "Bob Marley: One Love" premiere in Jamaica last week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the film premiere in Kingston on Jan. 25. They graced the red carpet and took photos with the nation's prime minister Andrew Holness and with politician Marlene Malahoo Forte.

Paramount Pictures is distributing the film, which will come out on Feb. 14 in the U.S.A. The company's CEO Brian Robbins and his wife, Tracy James, were also present at the screening and were seen having their photos taken with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the red carpet.

Harry and Meghan mingling with Paramount Film Chief Brian Robbins and his wife Tracy James in Jamaica at the Bob Marley: One Love movie premiere!✨🇯🇲📽️🎶#BobMarley #Jamaica pic.twitter.com/2Rluvc9Xkv — Rebecca 🤎 (@rebecca_sussex) January 24, 2024

Robbins, who also owns a property in Montecito close to the Sussexes, reportedly invited them to the premiere. According to journalist and PR guru Lynn Carratt, the invite seemingly hinted at a future partnership with the production company after the couple's deal with Netflix ends.

"Their eyes will now be set on finding the next big multi-million-pound deal," she told the Mirror adding that "Paramount could be a potential contender if they are close to Brian Robbins".

She continued: "Netflix is reportedly not interested in producing kids' shows or more films with them. Instead, they want to create a 'juicy' feature-length version of their docuseries about their Royal past which at the moment would not be a good PR move for them, so it's unlikely that will happen as part of their current Netflix deal."

Carratt noted the fact that the streaming giant cancelled Meghan Markle's animated series "Pearl" in 2021 before it even went into pre-production. Instead, the Sussexes, under their Archewell Production company, will do a film adaptation of the novel "Meet Me At The Lake" by Carley Fortune for Netflix. She said the movie "could be their final production" with the streamer if their contract is not renewed.

She admitted that personally, she would love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to do another docuseries similar to their "Harry & Meghan" docuseries. She said she wants to see a series that "showcases how they are doing now in their lives".

Carratt thinks it would do well since "there is an appetite for it, given the runaway success" of "Harry & Meghan". Even if Netflix does not renew their contract, she thinks that the show "could easily do just as well on Paramount" if the company strikes a deal with the Sussexes.

In terms of future projects, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept things under the radar. They have yet to officially announce their other projects with Netflix, including the screen adaptation of "Meet Me At The Lake," although Fortune has since confirmed it is happening in a social media post.

They have so far released three docuseries, with "Harry & Meghan" the first followed by "Live to Lead" and "Heart of Invictus". The former "Suits" star was also mum on details when quizzed about what she and Prince Harry are working on during a red carpet interview at Variety's "Power of Women" event in November last year.

She shared her excitement for people to see them saying: "(I want to make) things that make people feel — I was going say 'good,' but it's more than that, things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community."

Meghan Markle teased that they "have so many exciting things on the slate" and that she cannot wait to announce them. She also shared her pride at what they are creating and said even Prince Harry is "loving it too".