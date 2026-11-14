Andrew Neil has warned that Donald Trump's economic policies will 'end in tears', arguing that monetary and fiscal policy are both running too hot late in the economic cycle.

The presenter of The Andrew Neil Report discussed his concerns with Gerard Baker on Friday's Times Radio podcast. Baker is a columnist at The Times and editor-at-large at The Wall Street Journal.

Trump had been touting a roaring economy. Neil's comments addressed the outlook for monetary and fiscal policy and the risks he anticipated. Neil focused on the money supply, the deficit and the scope for responding if an AI boom were to collapse, while Baker warned against expectations of a steady political transition following the election.

Why Andrew Neil Warns About Economic Policy

Neil argued that the timing of the policy approach was central to his concerns. He described monetary and fiscal policy as both running 'hot hot, hot' in the late stages of the economic cycle.

'You don't run hot on both [of these] at the end of an economic cycle. You're supposed to run both after we've hit an economic recession, then you run things hot.'

He cited growth in America's broad money, describing it as 'now rising by 7 percent'. Broad money is the sum of liquid financial instruments held by money-holding sectors and serves as a measure of an economy's money supply.

Neil also pointed to the deficit. 'Plus, the deficit is at least 6.5 percent, probably headed for 7 percent of GDP,' he stated.

His warning connected the money supply increase with the scale of the deficit. He argued that running both monetary and fiscal policy hot at this stage of the economic cycle would have consequences.

Budget Bargaining Adds to Andrew Neil's Concerns

During his 2024 campaign, Trump pledged to eliminate the national debt within one term without cutting 'one penny' from Social Security or Medicare. His proposed approach relied on economic growth, crypto and tariffs.

Neil argued that divided government following the election could worsen spending pressures through the bargaining required to pass a budget.

He outlined hypothetical exchanges in which additional defence spending would be paired with more health spending, or funding for a border wall with more welfare spending. In his view, both sides would secure increases and the deficit would deteriorate further.

Neil linked that prospect to his broader warning about economic policy, stating that 'something big is coming, regardless of AI'.

AI Downturn Raises Andrew Neil's Stagflation Fears

Neil also described a potential AI bust as a 'nightmare scenario'. He warned of limited room for an economic response, citing high interest rates, continuing high inflation and a fiscal position he described as 'completely out of control'.

His reference to stagflation was a warning about a risk. It did not establish that the scenario had materialised.

Baker separately challenged expectations that the election would bring a steady transition towards Trump's retirement. He cautioned that anyone anticipating that outcome was 'going to be in for a bit of a shock'.

'Fasten your seatbelts on the political front and on the economic front. It's going to be wild.'