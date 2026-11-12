Daniela Bittner, the former owner of viral internet sensation P'Nut the squirrel, has been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), nearly two years after the beloved animal was seized and killed by New York authorities.

The 30-year-old German national, who also gained attention as an OnlyFans model, was arrested at a New York airport last month. Federal officials have now explained that her detention stems from an alleged violation of US immigration laws, while her husband disputes the circumstances surrounding her arrest.

DHS Says Daniela Bittner Overstayed US Visa

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Bittner was arrested at Elmira Corning Regional Airport on 15 October 2026.

According to the agency, she legally entered the United States several times between May 2021 and November 2022, receiving permission to stay temporarily. However, officials said she failed to leave when her authorised period expired.

'She chose to overstay her welcome in defiance of our nation's laws,' a DHS spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also clarified that a pending immigration application does not automatically grant legal status in the country.

'To be clear, a pending application does not confer legal status in the United States,' the representative added.

DHS said Bittner would remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings and would receive due process.

Mark Longo Claims Wife Is Held in Deplorable Conditions

Bittner's husband of four years, Mark Longo, has challenged the circumstances surrounding her arrest, claiming she was detained over a minor issue involving her immigration paperwork.

Longo told the New York Post that his wife had been held at several detention centres since her arrest. He described the conditions as 'deplorable' and expressed concern about her treatment.

DHS has not disclosed where Bittner is currently being held or provided further details about her detention.

Who Is Daniela Bittner? Inside Her Life With P'Nut

Bittner became widely recognised through her social media presence and OnlyFans content. She and Longo lived at an animal sanctuary in Pine City, upstate New York, where they cared for animals and shared their daily activities online.

Their lives attracted national attention through P'Nut, a squirrel who became an internet sensation after appearing in videos shared online by the couple.

Why New York Officials Decapitated P'Nut and Fred

New York state officials seized P'Nut and his raccoon companion, Fred, on 30 October 2024 during an inspection of the couple's sanctuary.

Keeping squirrels and raccoons as pets is prohibited under New York law because they are classified as wild animals.

During the raid, a biologist reportedly claimed P'Nut bit her through her gloves. Officials subsequently euthanised both animals and decapitated them to obtain samples for rabies testing.

Their deaths sparked widespread public outrage, with supporters questioning the authorities' decision and the handling of the incident.

Bittner Faces Possible Deportation to Germany

Bittner remains in ICE custody while her immigration removal proceedings continue, according to DHS.

The agency maintains that she overstayed her authorised period in the United States, while Longo continues to dispute the circumstances of her detention. Her immigration case remains pending.