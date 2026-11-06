Donald Trump celebrated a post-election stock market rally before blaming Democrats for a sharp sell-off the following day, turning Wall Street's dramatic reversal into a political dispute over who deserves credit for the gains and responsibility for the losses.

On 6 November, the US president posted on Truth Social: 'The Stock Market crashed today because the Dumocrats had a big Tuesday — So sad to see, you only have yourselves to blame!' The remark followed an earlier message in which he said the market had reached unprecedented levels under his leadership and warned that Americans' 401(k) retirement accounts had fallen.

The sequence offered a striking contrast in Trump's messaging. After presenting market strength as evidence of his administration's economic success, he attributed the subsequent decline to Democratic victories in the midterm elections. However, the trading figures and wider market concerns suggest a more complicated explanation.

Technology Stocks Drove Wall Street's Sharp Reversal

On Wednesday, 4 November, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3% to 53,356.12, the S&P 500 rose 1.6% to 7,688.62, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4% to 25,736.51. The mood changed dramatically on Thursday. The Dow fell 3.44% to 51,523.06, the S&P 500 dropped 4.36% to 7,353.73, and the Nasdaq plunged 5.52% to 24,315. The Nasdaq's decline pushed it into correction territory, defined as a fall of at least 10% from a recent peak.

Technology and semiconductor shares were among the hardest hit. Nvidia fell 9.3%, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index lost 12.2%, its steepest one-day decline since April 2025.

Investors were reassessing the outlook for artificial intelligence infrastructure spending. Concerns about possible tighter regulation and restrictions on data-centre construction following Democratic election victories added to uncertainty. Wider questions about the scale and sustainability of AI investment also weighed on sentiment.

Why the Election Result Is Not the Only Market Explanation

The timing of the decline does not establish that Democratic victories caused the sell-off. Stock prices respond to several factors, including company earnings, valuations, interest rates, investor expectations, and changes in government policy.

The technology sector's losses are particularly relevant because major semiconductor companies have become closely associated with expectations of continued AI spending. When investors question whether projected returns justify current valuations, share prices can fall sharply, regardless of the political environment.

Trump's warning about 401(k) accounts also requires context. These retirement plans hold different combinations of investments, so their performance varies between individuals. Someone with substantial technology exposure may have experienced a larger decline than an investor holding a diversified portfolio of shares, bonds, and other assets. A fall in the major indices does not mean every American retirement account lost the same percentage, nor does a single trading session establish permanent losses.

Trump's Political Message Meets a Volatile Market

The president's posts highlight the political importance attached to financial markets, particularly when voters are judging the economy through their savings and investments.

However, the same market cannot reliably serve as proof of presidential success on one day and evidence of an opposition party's responsibility on the next. The sharp reversal illustrates how quickly investor sentiment can change, especially in sectors facing questions about valuations, regulation, and future growth.

For ordinary investors, the more useful measure is whether the pressures behind the sell-off persist, rather than the political explanation offered for one day's trading.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.