Barack Obama has accused President Donald Trump and his administration of devoting disproportionate attention to a joke about the White House's gold-heavy renovations, claiming officials mobilised a government-wide response while leaving his criticism of inflation, tariffs and alleged corruption unaddressed.

Speaking at a Democratic campaign rally in Atlanta on Wednesday, 28 October, the former president said the president was more offended by the Cheesecake Factory comparison than by his remarks about rising costs for American families. The dispute has since drawn Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent into the political row.

Obama Claims White House Prioritised Cheesecake Factory Joke

Obama said the administration's response to his remarks illustrated what he described as a lack of seriousness about the problems facing Americans.

'They mobilised a whole-of-government response to that joke,' Obama told the rally, arguing that officials had focused on the restaurant comparison rather than inflation.

He also claimed the White House contacted the Treasury secretary and suggested he hold a press conference outside a Cheesecake Factory. Obama questioned why the official responsible for economic policy was being drawn into a dispute over his joke when households were struggling with affordability.

The former president presented the alleged response as evidence of misplaced priorities. His account of the reported discussions was not independently confirmed in the remarks.

Trump Calls Obama a 'Lousy President' Over White House Joke

The dispute began on 25 October, when Obama mocked Trump's White House renovations, comparing its appearance to something Saddam Hussein might create after opening a Cheesecake Factory.

Trump responded two days later, defending the restaurant and his renovation work while attacking his predecessor.

'For you to say it's a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president,' Trump said. He also described Obama as 'not a smart guy', according to reports of his remarks.

Trump argued that the White House had been in poor condition when he took office and defended efforts to improve the building. The exchange turned the president's interior design choices into a wider political dispute during the final stretch of the 2026 US midterm campaign.

Trump is BIG MAD about Obama saying the White House now looks like Saddam opened a Cheesecake Factory: "He's not a smart guy. He's not smart at all ... for you to say it's a Cheesecake Factory, that just shows why you were a lousy president" https://t.co/0Aj1n10eIS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 26, 2026

Scott Bessent's Cheesecake Factory Visit Draws Attention

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent became part of the controversy after visiting a Cheesecake Factory in Washington, DC, on Monday.

Bessent discussed his meal and used the occasion to criticise Obama's remarks, suggesting the former president's comments were dismissive of Americans who enjoy the restaurant chain.

Obama subsequently cited Bessent's appearance as an example of the administration's response to the joke. He contrasted the visit with the Treasury secretary's responsibility for economic issues, including inflation and affordability.

The episode gave the restaurant comparison a further public profile, extending the dispute beyond the two presidents.

Obama Repeats Criticism of Inflation and Tariffs

During the Atlanta rally, Obama also said the administration had not disputed his claims that its policies were contributing to rising prices. He specifically pointed to tariffs and their potential impact on household costs.

He further accused the administration of unprecedented corruption, presenting those allegations alongside his criticism of the president's focus on White House renovations.

The comments were political accusations, rather than independent findings establishing wrongdoing. The exchange has highlighted competing messages ahead of the midterm elections, with Obama focusing on the cost of living and Trump's supporters defending his renovation plans and challenging the former president's criticism.