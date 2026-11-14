Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed condemned Stephen Miller's appointment as White House chief of staff during an ABC interview on Sunday, 8 November 2026.

He called the Trump adviser the 'most broken man' and questioned whether President Donald Trump intended to cooperate with the incoming Democratic Congress.

The criticism followed Trump's announcement on Friday, 6 November, that Miller would replace Susie Wiles. Miller took office on 9 November, days after Democrats won majorities in both congressional chambers at the midterm elections.

Why Abdul El-Sayed Opposed Miller's Promotion

Speaking to This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl, El-Sayed argued that Trump's stated willingness to work with Democrats on living costs conflicted with the appointment.

He said Miller would continue to run the 'most dysfunctional White House' he had seen. For El-Sayed, the decision raised doubts about whether the administration would negotiate with lawmakers elected on promises to improve affordability.

The senator-elect also accused Miller of helping to 'weaponise ICE in our streets', referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He linked Miller's approach to American deaths but did not identify specific incidents or establish Miller's personal responsibility for them.

Miller has been a central figure in Trump's immigration policy during both presidencies. His new job involves overseeing White House operations and managing relations with other parts of the administration and Congress.

El-Sayed was not alone in questioning the appointment. Republican Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska said on the same ABC programme that Miller had overreached on immigration enforcement. Bacon argued that the approach hurt Republicans in the midterms and that the promotion signalled confrontation rather than compromise.

The White House took the opposite view. In its 6 November announcement, it credited Miller with progress on border security and crime, claims presented as the administration's assessment. Vice President JD Vance praised him as an 'amazing patriot', while White House communications director Steven Cheung welcomed his promotion.

A Reddit discussion drew mixed responses. One commenter praised El-Sayed's directness, while another replied, 'Talk is cheap'. Neither comment represents broader public opinion.

Abdul El-Sayed Says He Could Still Work With Trump

El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's 3 November Senate election, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. His campaign called for limiting money's influence in politics, easing household costs and establishing Medicare for All.

Karl pressed him over a separate remark in which he had described Trump as an 'unserious fool'. El-Sayed defended the language, citing the war in Iran, tariffs and the administration's Medicaid policies.

Yet he said his opposition did not rule out negotiations. El-Sayed told Karl he would meet Trump, or anyone else, if talks could advance the priorities on which he campaigned.

He floated a hypothetical 'Trump care for all' plan. El-Sayed said he could back universal health coverage even if the president put his name on it. The White House had not announced such an initiative.

Democrats are due to take control of Congress in January. Miller's appointment could shape how the administration handles talks over healthcare and living costs.

At the time of the 8 November interview, El-Sayed said he had never met Trump and had received no outreach from him.