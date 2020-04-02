Soon after Prince Charles is confirmed to be out of self-isolation, Duchess of Cornwall's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles has confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Camilla's ex-husband told Daily Telegraph that he has been infected by coronavirus while he was attending Cheltenham Festival, two weeks ago. This has reportedly increased the fear of coronavirus spread among the royal members of the British royal family.

Andrew Parker Bowles is not the only one to report the symptoms, others who attended the festival have also confirmed the same. The four-day National Hunt racing event was held from Tuesday, March 10 to Friday, March 13, just ahead of the government lockdown.

Meanwhile, this has increased the concern for the health of other members of the royal family, particularly Princess Anne, who also attended the event. In addition, the retired British officer also came in close contact with Anne's daughter Zara Tindall. He was reportedly photographed exchanging greetings with a kiss to Anne and Zara, who had her hand draped over his shoulder.

The report goes on to reveal that Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter Anne was also seen "wiping her nose with a handkerchief" and it appeared like she had cold. Anne and Parker Bowles share a close friendship even after ending their romantic relationship in the early 1970s.

"I probably got it on the Wednesday or Friday I attended Cheltenham. I've felt pretty bloody awful with it. It's better in the mornings and gets worse as the day goes on. I've had a bad cough and I've been very lethargic. I'm sleeping twice as long as normal," Parker Bowles told the publication.

As of Wednesday, the UK has reported more than 29,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 2300 deaths.

Meanwhile, the brigadier does not think that it's fair to blame Cheltenham. "You can't blame Cheltenham. To be fair attendance was 10 per cent down but I do know quite a few people who picked it up there," he goes on to say.

Parker Bowles has confirmed to have personally met with other royals but experts believe that he was not contagious until Monday, March 16.