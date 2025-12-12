A close associate of Andrew Tate has claimed that he offered dating advice to the US President's youngest son, Barron Trump.

The claim surfaced in a recent investigation that examined how the controversial influencer built ties with Donald Trump's 19-year-old son.

The details emerged from interviews and reports describing how Tate's circle engaged with Barron in private settings. The account adds new questions about why a teenager was seeking guidance from figures accused of exploiting women, and how this connection developed behind the scenes.

Tate's Ally Gave Barron Trump Dating Tips

Justin Waller, a long-time associate of Andrew Tate, said he spoke with Barron Trump about dating. He claimed during an interview that explored Tate's growing influence.

Waller said he joined a video call between Barron and Tate, where Barron asked for guidance. He also said the group discussed Tate's legal situation in Romania.

Tate's ally believed the case was aimed at silencing the brothers.

Justin Waller Claims Helping Trump's 2024 Campaign

Waller said he attended a dinner at Mar-a-Lago hosted by Barron. He said the event was designed to bring in influencers who could support Donald Trump's 2024 campaign.

Waller described it as an organised gathering that helped the former president connect with younger audiences. He also said Tate's relationship with Barron grew stronger during this period.

Barron Looks Up To Tate

Reports say Barron admired Andrew Tate and viewed him as a mentor. Accounts from people close to the family describe Tate as a figure who held strong appeal for Barron.

Tate himself has said he is close to the Trump family. He said he wants to support Barron and help him build confidence. These statements suggest a mentorship that developed over time.

Tate, Waller Teach Fans How To Groom Women

Andrew Tate and Justin Waller run platforms that teach men how to control women. Their content includes lessons that critics say encourage grooming and isolation. Tate faces charges for rape, human trafficking and controlling prostitution in Romania.

Andrew Tate and Justin Waller, who the New York Times report has been giving Baron Trump dating advice, teach Tate's fans how to groom, control and isolate women from their friends and families.



If true (I acknowledge that Waller may be lying about this), it shows that even

He faces related charges in the UK. Waller works closely with him in producing material aimed at young men. The reports link this content to Barron's interest in Tate, raising concerns.

Many Men Like Tate, But More Dislike Him

A recent YouGov survey shows that Tate's influence is polarising. Thirteen per cent of Gen Z men hold a favourable view of him. Seventy-one per cent have an unfavourable view. Most in that group view him very negatively.

Support is even lower among Millennials, Gen X and Boomers. The survey also notes that only half of those who admire Tate agree with his views on women.

These figures show that Tate divides opinion across generations. They also show how his reach still extends into youth culture despite intense criticism.

The claims involving Barron, Waller and Tate now add a new layer to public debate. Observers say the link highlights broader concerns about young men seeking guidance from controversial online figures.

The reports continue to draw attention as the relationship between Barron and Tate remains under scrutiny.