Charlie Puth has sparked a debate after criticising Elon Musk over loud SpaceX launches near his home in California.

The singer said a 3 am rocket launch shook his house and frightened his pregnant wife.

The incident occurred near Santa Barbara in Vandenberg, California, on 10 December 2025 and prompted many online users to urge Puth to consider relocating rather than expecting SpaceX to change its launch plans.

His post quickly spread as more residents discussed how these launches affect the area, and the complaint came before another launch planned for 14 December.

Charlie Puth Claims SpaceX Rockets Are Too Loud

Puth directly addressed Musk in a post on X, writing that the sonic booms were getting louder. He also said the early morning launch caused strong shaking.

Hi @elonmusk …these sonic booms have gotten progressively louder since they started launching the rockets in Santa Barbara. This one at 3am today felt like 150-160 dB, violently shook our whole house, and really frightened my pregnant wife. I hope they do not get louder :/ — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 10, 2025

'Hi @elonmusk ...these sonic booms have gotten progressively louder since they started launching the rockets in Santa Barbara,' said Charlie Puth.

'This one at 3am today felt like 150-160 dB, violently shook our whole house, and really frightened my pregnant wife. I hope they do not get louder :/,' added the singer.

He said he felt the noise reached 150–160 dB. He noted the exact launch time was 3 am. SpaceX later confirmed the Falcon 9 launch occurred at 3:40 am PT.

The company said residents near the base 'did hear one or more sonic booms.'

The launch sent 27 Starlink satellites into orbit. It was the 18th flight of the booster used for the mission.

How Loud Are SpaceX Rockets?

Noise comparisons helped show how intense the sound was. The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association said 140 dB is unsafe. It is equal to the sound of a firearm discharge.

A 150 dB noise level is similar to fireworks at close range. It can match the sound of a firecracker or shotgun blast. These levels can be harmful with repeated exposure.

FAA studies on SpaceX's Starship also showed high noise output. The agency predicted up to 150 dB near its Texas launch site. People eight miles away could still hear around 120 dB.

Residents in Brownsville reported noise of about 111 dB. Some said windows shook during earlier launches. One gym owner reported a shattered window.

Puth Concerned About Pregnant Wife

Puth said the noise frightened his pregnant wife, Brooke Sansone. The couple announced their first child in October. They shared the news through a music video for his song Changes.

The recent launch has also signalled a rise in launch frequency, with another planned for 14 December, which has increased concern among families living near the site.

How Sonic Booms Can Affect Pregnancy

Doctors warn that repeated exposure to loud noise may increase the risk. Fetal hearing develops around week sixteen of pregnancy. Low-frequency noise passes more easily through the body.

Exposure above 85 dB may affect hearing development. Loud shocks can trigger strong maternal stress responses. Stress hormones may raise the risk of premature birth.

Sonic booms also cause physical vibration. Some medical reports link these events to contractions. Other cases mention miscarriages after frequent booms.

Netizens Urge Puth To Move Instead

Reactions online were mixed and sometimes blunt. Some users said launches will get even louder. Matt Hartman wrote: 'lol get ready cause next years cadence will double.'

Brandon added: 'Starship will be even louder'. Others said colder weather makes rockets sound louder. Aa-shu wrote that noise disperses less in winter.

Many compared the situation to living near transport hubs. Brennan said, 'This is like complaining about living next to an airport.' He added that the launch frequency will continue to rise.

Users blamed zoning laws and told him to relocate. Cody Lendon argued SpaceX should not launch near homes. He also criticised the early morning timing.

Other netizens told him to move. They said SpaceX will not slow its launch schedule. Many insisted that the rocket noise would only increase.