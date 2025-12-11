Comedian Andy Dick admitted that he went through a scary drug overdose episode on a street in Hollywood.

The Less Than Perfect alum had a chat with a photographer from TMZ in his home on Wednesday, a day after he was found by his friends passed out on cement stairs just outside Highland Liquor, located near Hollywood Boulevard, according to The New York Post.

While talking to the cameraman, Andy said that he was already '100% fine,' then changed his answer to '110%' while sitting in the middle of his two friends, who were both seen in the video while trying to revive him.

What Happened to Andy Dick?

The cameraman asked them what really transpired on the viral video. He said that he had a chat with a guy his age on the street after he managed to sneak out from his friends.

Andy said that he was able to relate to the guy on the street, stating, 'He had kids, and he was depressed, and he was on the sidewalk. And I went, "I'll sit with you."'

Then the comedian said that the stranger suddenly brought out crack, and he told him that he also wanted to use it. 'I wanted to see what he was doing. And also, I don't mind doing a little crack every now and then,' Andy added.

Then he repeated his narration for the second time, saying that his day started when he ran away from his friends and admitted that what he did was wrong.

'That was stupid of me. And then I just met this guy who was my age, and I'm like, he had kids and he was going through s---. He was smoking something on tin foil, and I'm like, 'I know what that is.' I said, 'Just give me some.

Criticisms About Andy's Friends

One of the comedian's friends, who was able to record the incident, explained why there was a camera focused on him at that time.

According to the man whose name was unknown, he was prepared to livestream that day. But when they caught Andy, he decided to film him because he wanted to have a record of what was happening to their friend, because things like that rarely happen.

Andy also defended the man, saying, 'Everybody's getting down on him [for recording] — listen, I get mad at him if he's not recording.'

Police Confirm Actor's Drug Overdose

In a report from People, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) verified that Andy was 'taken home by a friend' after suffering from an apparent overdose in Hollywood.

'I can confirm that we did respond to the intersection of Highland and Yucca at the 7-Eleven at 3:14pm for a 59-year-old male,' a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) told the publication, though they could not provide the patient's name due to the HIPAA laws. 'But we did respond to that location for an overdose. He was not transported to the hospital.'

Andy has struggled with alcohol and drug addiction for years. He was also arrested and fined for drug possession and sexual battery multiple times, including the one in 2008 after allegedly lifting a 17-year-old girl's top in a parking lot in Murrieta, California.