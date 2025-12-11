A sensational rumour has erupted across social media alleging that Sean 'Diddy' Combs planned to 'put out a hit' on Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson after the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the controversial Netflix documentary executive-produced by Jackson.

The allegation, which has not been substantiated by any verified news outlet or law enforcement source, has nonetheless sparked a wave of speculation amid the pair's long-standing feud and the intense public fallout from Combs' recent criminal conviction.

As the rumour spreads, analysts emphasise that the claim remains unverified, but the climate surrounding both men has made the conversation impossible to ignore.

While the allegation itself remains unverified, it has been widely circulated by news aggregators and social media personalities, fuelled by the intense animosity that has defined the relationship between Combs and Jackson for years.

Combs' legal team is actively working to have the explosive Netflix series taken down, branding it a 'shameful hit piece' and accusing Jackson of using the project to pursue a 'personal vendetta'.

The Reckoning That Sparked a Rivalry

The four-part Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, has proven to be the most comprehensive and unflinching examination of the allegations against the disgraced mogul, covering decades of his alleged dark behaviour. Released shortly after Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution though acquitted of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges the documentary's release was always going to inflame tensions.

Central to the documentary's immediate controversy was the inclusion of never-before-seen, private footage of Combs speaking with his legal team just days before his September 2024 arrest. Combs' spokespersons immediately sent a cease-and-desist letter to the streaming giant, alleging the footage was 'stolen' and unauthorized for release. Netflix and the documentary's director, Alexandria Stapleton, maintain that the footage was 'legally obtained'. Jackson, who has frequently used his own social media to troll Combs during his legal saga, publicly boasted that he 'would doubt' Combs knew the controversial videos were included in the final cut.

A Feud Escalated from Beef to 'Warning'

For years, Jackson openly mocked Combs, with the feud intensifying in recent times as allegations against Combs mounted. Jackson even used social media to joke that he would not be attending any of Combs' infamous parties, citing an 'uncomfortable energy'.

The rivalry took a particularly bizarre turn in the days following the documentary's release when Jackson claimed on his social media that he had received an 'early Christmas gift' from the incarcerated Combs: a large bouquet of flowers sent to the E11EVEN club in Miami where Jackson was performing.

Jackson interpreted the delivery as a veiled 'warning,' writing: 'A warning, I'm 90s grimy. ... you don't warn me. LOL'. Combs' team, however, quickly denied the incident, suggesting 'someone played a joke in poor taste'.

While the 'hit' claim has not been substantiated by any formal journalistic source, the exchange over the 'warning' flowers provides an alarming context for the heightened level of mutual hostility currently defining the relationship.

Legal and Public Fallout

For a high-profile, currently incarcerated figure to be linked, even through unverified rumour, to a plot against a public personality is a severe development that police forces will undoubtedly be monitoring closely.

The scandal surrounding Combs, who is now serving a 50-month sentence for lesser charges, has already decimated his public standing and resulted in a tidal wave of civil lawsuits, which now number more than 10 civil lawsuits against Combs related to abuse and sexual misconduct.

The circulation of the 'hit' rumour further sensationalises the narrative, making it virtually impossible for Combs to regain the status of music mogul, as critics suggest the documentary marks the 'point of no return' for his career.