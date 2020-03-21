Angelina Jolie has reportedly banned Jennifer Aniston from contacting with her children, it was claimed on Thursday. The custody battle between exes Jolie and Brad Pitt is again appearing to take an ugly turn. Pitt has been on a roll lately with several awards to his credit.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reunited on several occasions towards the end of last year and this year. They even bumped into each other and gushed about each other during the SAG Awards. Reports of the former couple spending a lot of time together has reportedly "infuriated" Jolie.

Sources close to the former couple told New Zealand magazine Woman's Day about how the actress is now asking for "sole custody" of their six children.

"Angelina has privately demanded that Jen be banned from seeing her kids. And to add insult to injury, she has filed for a new child custody evaluation against Brad. It's come as a huge shock to everyone — including the kids," reports Woman's Day obtained by Celebrity Insider.

The insider revealed the "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" actor's feelings in all of this. "Brad has just started to feel like his life was back on track after three years of hell and he was hoping the divorce would be finalised by May. So this latest curveball has got him questioning what else he could possibly do to prove the kids are his number one priority," the source said.

This news comes at a time when the 55-year-old actor and his ex-wife Aniston crossed paths at the SAG Awards in January. The two were photographed holding hands and sharing a hug after they both won.

Meanwhile, rumours of Pitt dating actress Alia Shawkat is also doing the rounds. The duo have been often spotted hanging out together. However, recently the actor has denied the rumours and told them to be baseless.

Pitt and Aniston were married for five years, tying the knot two years after they met in 1998.They however split after the former and Jolie started dating when they worked together on "Mr and Mrs Smith". Pitt and Jolie married in 2014. The actor has been trying to mend his relation with his kids.