Brad Pitt made headlines last month with his jokes about Megxit and Brexit in his acceptance speech at the BAFTAs, but unfortunately, he wasn't there in person to accept the best-supporting actor award or deliver the speech.

Weeks after the award show was held in London, multiple sources have revealed to Page Six that Brad Pitt had to skip the award ceremony last minute because he wanted to be by his daughter's side as she recovered from an operation. "The children come before anything," a source close to the "Ad Astra" actor told the outlet.

At the award ceremony, where the 56-year-old won an award for his supporting role in Quentin Tarantino's directorial "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," he had sent his co-star Margot Robbie to accept the award and deliver his acceptance speech. Before reading the speech, Robbie had revealed that Pitt couldn't be there because of "family obligation."

The report comes after Angelina Jolie, ex-wife of Brad Pitt with whom he co-parents six children, revealed that two of their daughters have recently undergone surgery. A friend of the family told Page Six that Pitt cancelled his London trip last minute to stay home in Los Angeles to support his daughters.

Later in February, when Pitt won an Oscar for his portrayal of stuntman Cliff Booth in the movie, he dedicated the award to his six children- Maddox Chivan, Shiloh Nouvel, Zahara Marley, Vivienne Marcheline, Pax Thien, and Knox Leon. "This is for my kids who colour everything I do. I adore you," Pitt said at the Academy Awards.

In a Time magazine essay published on Sunday in honour of International Women's Day, Jolie had revealed that her eldest daughter Zahara, 15, and one of her younger daughters Shiloh, 13, were recently operated on.

"I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my eldest daughter and days ago watched her younger sister go under the knife for a hip surgery," the 44-year-old actress wrote.

Meanwhile, a source told E! News that the girls "are recovering well" after the surgery earlier this year, and the former couple was "very involved and there for them in their procedures."

"They were both concerned and loving parents that were by their kids' sides," the insider said.