Angelina Jolie may have rekindled her romance with Jonny Lee Miller after she was spotted at his Brooklyn apartment on Friday, last week.

The 46-year-old actress was photographed arriving at the actor's apartment building in Dumbo with a bottle of Peter Michael wine. She wore a tan trenchcoat, a face mask, and carried a Louis Vuitton bag.

Photos obtained by Page Six showed Jolie arriving at Miller's apartment unaccompanied by her security detail. She was alone when she came in and also alone when she left the building three hours later around 10:30 p.m. She also left empty-handed without the bottle of wine.

Angelina Jolie was seen leaving her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment in Brooklyn.



June 11, 2021 pic.twitter.com/HNqK74gJVI — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) June 12, 2021

The next day, 48-year-old Miller was seen going for a jog under the rain. According to the publication, Jolie is in New York for a belated birthday celebration. She arrived on June 7 with all her seven kids. She may have just dropped by to pay her ex-husband a visit as it is said that they still remain on friendly terms after all these years since their divorce.

Jolie and Miller met on the set of their film "Hackers" in 1995. It was a whirlwind romance for them as they tied the knot six months later. She was only 20 and he 22 at the time. They were married from 1996 to 1999 and it was the first marriage for both of them.

After their divorce, the "Maleficent" star went on to marry Billy Bob Thornton and then Brad Pitt. Meanwhile, the British actor married Michele Hicks in 2008 and they divorced after ten years together.

Rumours that the exes have reconnected are timely given that both are single now. The actress admitted in a recent interview that she has been "alone for a long time now." She joked that it is because she is picky about the men she dates.

Likewise, speculations of a rekindled romance between Jolie and Miller bring back an old interview, in which she shared her regrets over their divorce. She said it was "probably the dumbest thing" she has ever done. She said she "really wanted to be his wife" and that they "never fought" and "never hurt each other."