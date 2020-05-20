After talks that Angelina Jolie doesn't want Brad Pitt's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston to hang out with her children, reports have emerged that she has warned Pitt to keep their daughter Shiloh away from his close friend Alia Shawkat as well.

Amid rumours of a budding romance between Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat, Angelina Jolie had warned her ex-husband to not let their daughter Shiloh socialise with the "Arrested Development" actress, reports Mirror.

The alleged warning comes amid reports that Pitt had been spending more time with Shawkat during coronavirus lockdown, as she lives nearby and often visits the Oscar-winner at his house. The outlet says that he had introduced Shawkat to his 13-year-old daughter Shiloh when she was staying with him at his Los Angeles home.

The report added that Shiloh "hit it off with" the 31-year-old actress and was excited about meeting her but their bonding has left her mother miffed.

It comes weeks after a report in New Zealand magazine Woman's Day that claimed that the "Maleficent" actress has banned Jennifer Aniston from contacting her children.

According to the outlet, Pitt was even thinking that his ex-wife could strike up a friendship with his close friend, but Jolie called him to say that she doesn't want any of their six children mingling with his female friends.

A source reportedly said: "Angie doesn't have a lot of female friends, and she has no intention of making Brad's new babe one of them."

The report says that Jolie doesn't have any concerns with her ex-husband's romantic choices, but is bothered by him meeting them when he is having the children over at his house.

Pitt and Jolie, who were together for more than a decade before calling it quits in 2016, co-parent their children- Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, Knox, and Vivienne.

Though the actor's plans about a friendship between Jolie and Shawkat didn't pan out, he introduced his close friend to his first wife Jennifer Aniston as well and the "Friends" alum has already developed a bond with Shawkat.

"Alia has also become close to Jen and has even joked that she finds her more attractive than Brad and would rather date her than him, which everyone found hilarious," a source told the outlet.

The source further claimed that "Brad thinks Alia is one of the most beautiful people in the world but he looks at her as more of a sister and has come to count her as one of the most important people in his life."