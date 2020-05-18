Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reunion pictures from Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year became the most viral pictures from the event. The photographs which showed the former couple smiling and embracing each other also generated speculations of them rekindling their romance.

However, according to a recent report in Mirror, there is another significant aspect of the infamous pictures. The outlet has reported that the ring worn by Jennifer Aniston when she met her former husband at the event holds a special place in their lives.

The report says that Brad Pitt himself designed the engagement ring worth $500,000 and gave it to the "Friends" alum when he proposed to her in Las Vegas in 1999. The actress kept the engagement ring following their divorce in 2005 and wore it at the SAG Awards which marked their first public meeting since they split.

The site claims that the Oscar-winner worked with designer Silvia Damiani to craft the ring, which was based on a pair of earrings Pitt had previously purchased. Years later, the collaboration was marred when Pitt sued Damiani for selling replicas of Aniston's ring even though they had agreed to keep it as an exclusive piece.

The custom ring features a large centre stone surrounded by a spiral of smaller diamonds. The outlet claims that the ring Aniston wore to this year's Golden Globes awards also looked very similar to her first engagement ring.

Pitt and Aniston tied the knot in 2000 but got divorced due to "irreconcilable differences" in 2005 after he fell in love with his "Mr & Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie remained strong for more than a decade, and became parents to six children- three of them internationally adopted.

They tied the knot at their Château Miraval property in France in 2014, two years after they got engaged. However, the "Maleficent" actress filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 citing "irreconcilable differences."

Meanwhile, Aniston got engaged to Justin Theroux in 2012 and said her vows in a private ceremony in 2015. However, the couple announced their separation in February 2018 and said that the decision was "mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year." The 51-year-old actress remains friends with her ex Theroux, and also reconciled with Pitt in 2016.