YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's detention in the Philippines has renewed scrutiny of conditions inside the country's immigration centres. A TikTok video from the channel @beforetheywerefamous claims he is being held in the Bureau of Immigration's (BI) Bicutan facility, which is allegedly operating at nearly three times its intended capacity. While the clip has drawn widespread attention, official figures for 2025 remain unavailable, making it difficult to verify the claim.

The Bicutan detention centre is historically overcrowded. Published data from April 2020 shows a population of 418 detainees against a designed capacity of 140. These figures reflect long-standing congestion but cannot confirm the current situation. Philippine authorities have not commented directly on Zdorovetskiy's detention or the centre's present population, leaving much of the public discussion shaped by social media reports.

The claims have raised broader questions about immigration detention in the Philippines. Allegations of overcrowding are consistent with past reports by international organisations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, which highlighted systemic congestion in the country's detention system. A United Nations treaty body has also referenced infrastructure improvements at BI-run facilities, suggesting longstanding awareness of capacity constraints.

Government Response and New Facilities

In July 2025, the Philippine government opened a new immigration detention centre within the New Bilibid Prison complex in Muntinlupa. Reporting by the Philippine Star indicates the facility has an initial capacity of 450 detainees, expandable to 700. BI Commissioner Joel Viado said the centre was designed to alleviate chronic congestion in immigration holding sites, marking a significant investment in reducing overcrowding.

While the new facility signals official recognition of pressure on older sites such as Bicutan, authorities have not confirmed how many detainees have been transferred or whether conditions for existing inmates have improved. Without updated population figures, the effect of the Muntinlupa centre on overall overcrowding remains unclear.

Social Media and Public Perception

Zdorovetskiy's case illustrates how rapidly claims can circulate when official transparency is limited. In a bid to address treatment concerns, the BI recently held a human‑rights training session for officers tasked with detention duties. The TikTok video alleging near-triple occupancy aligns with broader narratives of systemic overcrowding, but without independent verification from the BI, the claims remain unconfirmed. Analysts note that viral posts can shape public perception before fact‑checking catches up, highlighting challenges for journalists, legal advocates, and families seeking accurate information.

14 November 2025

BI Warden’s Facility personnel undergo training on human rights in detention



However, the authorities have not released information on whether detainees have been transferred out of existing centres, nor whether the situation has improved for foreign nationals currently in custody. Last year, BI has announced plans to build two new three‑story buildings for foreign detainees at Bicutan, a project meant to expand capacity and improve basic facilities like bathrooms and kitchens.

The situation underscores a broader issue of transparency in Philippine immigration detention. While the government's investment in new facilities demonstrates an intent to address capacity issues, the absence of current data makes it difficult to assess progress. Historical evidence confirms that Bicutan has been overcrowded in the past, but there are no verified 2025 figures. The new Muntinlupa centre may ease pressure, yet the true impact remains uncertain.