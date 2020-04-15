Apart from deaths, lockdowns, unemployment, and several other problems, coronavirus pandemic has also caused a surge in domestic violence cases. Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie believes keeping in touch with your loved ones might be one of the ways to keep a check on these cases.

Angelina Jolie, who earlier donated $1m (7,99,510 pounds) to "No Kid Hungry" amidst coronavirus pandemic, said the necessary self-isolation at home could "inadvertently fuel a direct rise in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children." In an article for Time magazine, the actress wrote: "Even though we are physically separated from each other under lockdown, we can make a point of calling family or friends, particularly where we might have concerns that someone is vulnerable."

"We can educate ourselves to the signs of stress and domestic violence and know what to look out for and how seriously to take it. We can support our local domestic violence shelters," the 44-year-old added.

The "Maleficent" actress, who donated to "No Kid Hungry" to help provide meals for children from low-income families as schools across the US remain closed depriving children of mid-day meals, said the children have lost a huge support network with the closure of schools.

"It comes at a time when children are deprived of the very support networks that help them cope: from their friends and trusted teachers to after-school activities and visits to a beloved relative's house that provide an escape from their abusive environment," she wrote.

The actress added that for many students, schools are the lifeline of opportunity as well as a shield, as it offers protection or at least a temporary reprieve from violence, exploitation and other difficult circumstances, including sexual exploitation, forced marriage, and child labour.

"Lockdown also means fewer adult eyes on their situation. In child abuse cases, child protective services are most often called by third parties such as teachers, guidance counselors, after school program coordinators and coaches," the philanthropist noted.

Jolie, who herself is a mother to six children, said: "it will take an effort by the whole of our country to give children the protection and care they deserve."