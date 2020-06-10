Anna Kendrick remembers being all wet and cold during the filming of the 2008 movie "Twilight" in Portland, Oregon.

The actress recalled her experience working on the vampire film saga in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. She remembered "being so cold and miserable" when they filmed the first movie because of the weather in Portland.

"I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone,'" Kendrick said. She added that the experience served as a bonding moment for her and her co-stars because they went through the same trauma.

However, filming for the instalment, "Twilight: New Moon" was thankfully a lot better because the "weather wasn't quite as intense." It was in this film that she and the other cast members "got to know each other a little bit better."

Kendrick played Jessica Stanley, Bella Swan's (Kristen Stewart) friend in the movie. According to ET Canada, her role in the franchise helped build up her acting resume and paved the way for other movie opportunities. Kendrick revealed that she was juggling "Up In the Air" when she filmed the second "Twilight" movie. She expressed her gratitude at how the crew adjusted her schedule so she could do both movies.

"So they rearranged a lot of scheduling stuff. Because it would've been a real d**k move, but you know, they had the right to stop me from doing 'Up In the Air'. So shoutout to those guys," she said.

Her final outing as Jessica was in "Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2," in which she only had minimal scenes. She also only came to work for a week or two, unlike her co-stars who filmed their scenes for months. But Kendrick remembered that she was "in like half-frozen mud in what was the final scene of filming for everybody." She remembered being so excited that filming was over.