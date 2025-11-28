Tony Germano, a Brazilian actor and voice artist who appeared in projects for Netflix and Nickelodeon, tragically passed away on Wednesday, 26 November 2025. His sudden death was due to a bad fall from the roof of his home in São Paulo.

Germano climbed onto the roof of his family's old house to check on work being done to the property. He had been overseeing renovations as he would be moving back to the residence soon. Unfortunately, he lost his balance and fell. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive due to the severity of his injuries.

In confirming the fatal accident, his representative released an official statement to PEOPLE, saying: 'It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of actor and voice artist Tony Germano on the morning of Wednesday, November 26. Tony suffered a fall at his residence and, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries.'

His representative added, 'We kindly ask for respect and understanding during this painful time for his family, friends, and colleagues. Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt.'

Reports noted that Germano lived alone and had no children. On the night before his tragic fall, he had reportedly been with his sister and seemed cheerful and full of hope, expressing excitement about beginning a new chapter of his life in his new home.

A Rich and Diverse Career Spanning 30 Years

Tony Germano dedicated over thirty years of his life to the entertainment industry, crafting a career that spanned a remarkable variety of fields. Throughout his decades in show business, he consistently demonstrated dedication, versatility, and an exceptional work ethic, earning respect from colleagues and audiences alike.

From captivating theatre audiences with his live performances on stage, to taking on diverse roles in television and film, to bringing animated characters to life through his voice, Germano's talent knew no bounds. His ability to excel across multiple areas of entertainment made him a truly rare and multifaceted artist, one whose impact extended far beyond any single medium.

He was deeply involved in theatre and musicals, earning acclaim for his performances in some of the most celebrated productions of his time. Over the years, Germano took on memorable roles in iconic shows such as The Phantom of the Opera (2006), Miss Saigon (2008), Jekyll & Hyde – The Man and the Monster (2010), and Fiddler on the Roof (2012), captivating audiences with his stage presence, emotional depth, and remarkable vocal talent.

A Prolific Career in Voice Acting and Film



Beyond his work on stage, Germano was a highly accomplished voice actor, lending his talent to bring beloved characters to life for audiences around the world. He specialised in Portuguese dubbing, working on both animated and live-action productions for some of the biggest entertainment companies.

His voice became familiar to fans of Nickelodeon and Netflix, among others, as he helped translate stories and performances into a language that resonated with Brazilian audiences. Some of his most notable credits include the Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, and the Netflix series Go, Dog, Go!, which introduced his voice to a younger generation of viewers.

He also contributed to the 2017 live-action Disney film Beauty and the Beast. In addition, he worked on popular animated series such as Elena of Avalor, Sheriff Callie's Wild West, and The Muppets. Tony Germano's most recent project was in the 2025 film Labyrinth of Lost Boys, where he portrayed the character Doctor Lauro.