Queen Elizabeth II has received another sad news from her family, as her nephew the Earl of Snowdon has announced separation from his wife.

David Armstrong-Jones, son of Princess Margaret, the only sibling of Queen Elizabeth II, has announced that he and his wife Serena Armstrong-Jones have amicably decided to get divorced, after more than 25 years of marriage, reports The Sun.

The disturbing news comes within a week after Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne and the eldest grandson of the British monarch, announced that he and wife Autumn decided to split last year.

David Armstrong-Jones and Serena tied the knot in 1993, and share two children- Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones. The 58-year-old royal known for his high-end furniture company became the 2nd Earl of Snowdon after the death of his mother Margaret, the Countess of Earl, in 2002. He became the earl after his father the Earl of Snowdon, celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, passed away in 2017. The earl, also known by his professional name David Linley, is 21st in line to the throne.

A spokesman for the earl confirmed the royal couple's split in a statement. "The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced. They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."

It's the second royal divorce to be confirmed in less than a week, after Peter Phillips announced separation from wife Autumn while revealing that they have decided to co-parent their two children- Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven. Savannah is also the first great-grandchild of the British monarch, who is believed to be upset with the news.

A spokesperson of the couple confirmed the news and also said that Autumn will continue to stay at their residence at Aston Farm, on Princess Anne's estate Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire. Peter's sister Zara Tindall also resides on the estate with her husband Mike Tindall and daughters Mia and Lena. While there were rumours that Autumn will be returning to her home state Canada after the split, influenced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Zara convinced her to continue to stay in the UK, reports The Sun.

A source claimed to the outlet that Zara Tindall, queen's eldest granddaughter, helped Peter and Autumn "mediate" and reassured Autumn that she was "very much part of the family."

"Zara first stepped in to help mediate the couple when she heard of their struggles last October. Autumn insisted that she wanted to go home to Canada to be near her family, but Zara reassured her that everyone loved her here and she was very much a part of the family," the source said.