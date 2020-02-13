Peter Phillips was on Tuesday photographed for the first time since he and wife Autumn Phillips announced the end of their 11-year-old marriage.

Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne and the oldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, put up a brave face as he made an appearance at a golf tournament for blind or differently-abled players in Australia. The 42-year-old who is an ISPS Handa ambassador was pictured with golf instructor Andrea McGann.

Although the news of their separation surfaced on Monday, Peter and Autumn had conveyed their decision to the British monarch last year after months of deliberation. In a joint statement shared with Hello! magazine, Peter and Autumn clarified that the Canadian citizen would not return to her native land, and has decided to stay in Gloucestershire for the sake of their children.

The former couple has decided to co-parent their two children- Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven. Savannah is also the queen's first great-grandchild. The queen is said to be upset by the split but is supporting their decision.

"They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one. Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children," read the statement.

Autumn had been lately missing from significant royal engagements, including Peter's annual shoot on Queen Elizabeth II's Norfolk estate last month as well as royal family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham. The former couple said they did not formally announce their split to the public as they are not senior members of the royal family, but are releasing a statement "in light of media commentary."

Peter met Autumn in her home city Montreal at the 2003 Formula One Canadian Grand Prix where they were both working. Autumn didn't know about Peter's royal origin until she saw a picture of him on television six weeks into the relationship. They tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2008, a year after Peter proposed with the permission of Autumn's father.