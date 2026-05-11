Scientists studying Antarctica say the region has experienced a dramatic decline in sea ice over the past decade, with recent losses reaching an area roughly equivalent to the size of Greenland. Researchers warn the trend could have serious long-term consequences for global climate systems if low sea ice levels continue in the years ahead.

According to satellite observations and newly published research, Antarctic sea ice has fallen sharply since 2015 after decades of relative stability. Scientists recorded consecutive record lows in 2022 and 2023, when the extent of missing sea ice compared with long-term averages exceeded 2 million square kilometres.

Researchers from the University of Southampton and other institutions said the decline appears linked to a combination of stronger winds, warming ocean waters and changes in ocean circulation around Antarctica. The findings, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, have intensified concerns that parts of the Southern Ocean may be entering a prolonged new phase of reduced ice coverage.

Ice Loss Linked to Warming Oceans, Stronger Winds

Researchers said the decline developed through several connected climate processes unfolding over many years. According to the research, stronger westerly winds surrounding Antarctica initially cooled surface waters before later contributing to deeper ocean changes.

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Researchers also said a layer of cold surface water known as 'Winter Water', which previously acted as a barrier separating sea ice from warmer deep ocean water, gradually weakened before the sharp decline began.

Study author Aditya Narayanan, a research fellow in physical oceanography at the University of Southampton, said the region later entered a cycle in which reduced sea ice allowed the ocean to absorb and retain more heat, further limiting ice recovery.

Scientists also said the changes are not occurring evenly across Antarctica. Researchers believe warmer deep ocean water has played a larger role in East Antarctica, while atmospheric warming and cloud cover have had greater influence in parts of West Antarctica.

Why Antarctic Sea Ice Matters Globally

Sea ice plays an important role in regulating global temperatures because its bright surface reflects solar energy back into space. When ice coverage declines, darker ocean water absorbs more heat, contributing to additional warming.

Scientists also warn that reduced sea ice may expose coastal glaciers and ice shelves to warmer waters and stronger wave activity, potentially increasing the risk of further ice loss from Antarctica's land-based ice sheets.

For decades, it seemed Antarctica might be insulated from the kind of rapid ice melting unfolding in the Arctic. But in 2015, that changed when the sea ice fringing this vast, icy continent stopped expanding and began to decline dramatically. https://t.co/tiu5DkclWa pic.twitter.com/bjOlH29wbd — CNN (@CNN) May 8, 2026

GLOBAL WARMING REGIONAL TREND 1995-2024

Regional land & ocean surface warming rates vary.

Land surface naturally warms faster than the ocean.

Europe (central & east) warms twice the global average. Siberia does also- permafrost significance. The Arctic warms fastest 3X global… pic.twitter.com/73rxHhKJj6 — Peter D Carter (@PCarterClimate) May 11, 2026

Ocean temperatures are edging towards record highs as conditions shift toward a potentially powerful El Nino weather pattern, says European Union's climate monitor https://t.co/WSIxR8gR85 pic.twitter.com/hwcTD6WEiI — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 8, 2026

Researchers say changes in Antarctic sea ice may also affect global ocean circulation systems that help distribute heat and carbon throughout the world's oceans.

Oscar Schofield, a biological oceanographer at Rutgers University who was not involved in the study, said understanding the causes of sea ice decline could help researchers better forecast future environmental changes in the region.

Fears of a Prolonged Low-Ice Phase

Although Antarctic sea ice levels fluctuate naturally from year to year, several scientists involved in the research said the scale and duration of the recent decline has raised concerns that the region may be entering a prolonged period of lower ice coverage.

Researchers said stronger winds and warmer deep ocean water have disrupted conditions that previously helped Antarctic sea ice recover during colder months.

While researchers continue studying the long-term implications, scientists warn that continued sea ice decline could intensify global warming, disrupt ocean circulation systems and increase pressure on Antarctica's coastal glaciers and ice shelves.