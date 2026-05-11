Ryan Reynolds is facing renewed online scrutiny after old claims about an alleged school fire in Canada resurfaced during a discussion on The Megyn Kelly Show.

The controversy gained traction after journalist Maureen Callahan revisited stories connected to the actor's teenage years, including allegations that Reynolds admitted involvement in a devastating blaze that destroyed a historic school building.

The viral clip, which has circulated widely across social media platforms, features Callahan discussing what she described as varying accounts given by Reynolds over the years. The discussion has reignited interest in the actor's past and sparked searches related to his family, marriage to Blake Lively, and older interviews linked to the alleged incident.

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Ryan Reynolds School Fire Claims Resurface Online

During the segment on The Megyn Kelly Show, Callahan referenced reports alleging that Reynolds burned down his elementary school in Canada as a teenager. According to the discussion, the fire allegedly took place in the middle of the night and destroyed a school building believed to have been more than 100 years old.

Callahan claimed that archived Canadian newspaper coverage documented the blaze and its aftermath. She also alleged that students were forced to attend classes at temporary community locations for months following the destruction of the building.

The resurfaced conversation stems from anecdotes Reynolds allegedly shared in past interviews, where he reportedly described the incident as part of youthful mischief rather than a deliberate criminal act. No publicly available court records or recent legal developments tied to the claims have emerged alongside the renewed attention.

Maureen Callahan Labels Reynolds a 'Psychopath'

The controversy intensified after Callahan referred to Reynolds as a 'psychopath' while discussing the allegations. During the programme, she questioned differing versions of the story allegedly attributed to the actor over the years.

According to Callahan, one version involved Reynolds allegedly intending to set fire to only part of the school building. Another version reportedly suggested that a fire started near a tree before spreading unexpectedly.

Callahan framed the alleged incident as arson and criticised the shifting details connected to the story. Her remarks quickly circulated online, with clips from the interview gaining traction on X, TikTok, and YouTube.

The comments prompted debate among viewers, with some questioning whether the story had become exaggerated through retellings, while others focused on the seriousness of the alleged fire itself.

Old Ryan Reynolds Interviews Draw Fresh Attention

Part of the renewed interest surrounding the Ryan Reynolds controversy comes from claims that the actor acknowledged involvement in the incident during earlier interviews conducted before he became a major Hollywood star.

Callahan alleged during the segment that Reynolds once joked about having 'got away with it' and expressed hope that nobody else had been blamed for the fire. However, no newly released interview footage or official statements from Reynolds have accompanied the latest online discussion.

The actor has not publicly responded to the resurfaced allegations at the time of writing.

Social Media Searches Spike Following Viral Clip

As the interview clip continued spreading online, searches related to Reynolds saw a noticeable increase. Trending queries included 'Ryan Reynolds brothers', 'Ryan Reynolds age', and searches connected to his marriage with Blake Lively.

Unrelated celebrity content also became attached to the online discourse. Some users paired the viral clips with Ryan Gosling edits and Barbie-related content, further amplifying visibility across social media feeds.

Despite the growing attention surrounding the resurfaced allegations, no new criminal investigation or legal action involving Reynolds has been publicly reported.