Florida congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has said additional classified files relating to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) could soon be released following renewed congressional efforts to review government records connected to unexplained sightings and military investigations.

Luna, who chairs the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, made the remarks during a recent Fox News interview after an initial batch of documents and footage was released last week. She said the task force had requested more than 40 additional files from the Pentagon and expected to receive them within the coming weeks.

The Republican lawmaker also accused multiple federal agencies of delaying or obstructing disclosure efforts connected to UAP investigations. However, federal agencies including NASA and the Pentagon have repeatedly stated there is no confirmed evidence linking investigated sightings to extraterrestrial activity.

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Military Footage and Pentagon Requests

During the interview, Luna said the material released so far included military footage, aircraft observations and previously classified records connected to federal investigations. She rejected suggestions that the images were AI-generated, stating that many of the files contained official government redactions linked to military or law enforcement sources.

Luna said the task force had specifically requested additional Pentagon documents by name and expected further disclosures following discussions with defence officials.

As Chairwoman of the Task Force of the Declassification of Federal Secrets, we have been working overtime to bring declassification of all materials regarding UAP’s and disclosure yet we have been stonewalled by various bureaucratic agencies every step of the way.



This release… pic.twitter.com/8DgZbRhlRh — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) May 10, 2026

In a statement posted on social media, Luna described the initial 'tranche' of records as 'a huge step in the right direction', adding that there would be 'much more to come'.

She also claimed lawmakers and whistleblowers had previously faced resistance when attempting to discuss or investigate the issue publicly. According to Luna, some officials feared professional consequences for speaking about classified programmes or sightings connected to military operations.

Whistleblower Protections and Disclosure Disputes

Luna accused what she described as 'bureaucratic agencies' of repeatedly blocking efforts to expand whistleblower protections and disclosure legislation related to UAP investigations. She said members of Congress had attempted several times to include UAP-related protections in bipartisan legislation but claimed those efforts were halted during the legislative process.

This is a historic day with the President’s mandate coming to fruition and a historic moment for humans, and a paradigm shift for humanity.



A HUGE thank you to the President for championing this effort, a big congratulations to the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal… — Lue Elizondo (@LueElizondo) May 8, 2026

The American people have long sought transparency about the government’s knowledge of unidentified aerial phenomena. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is actively coordinating the Intelligence Community’s declassification… https://t.co/5Ylbn9C5lF — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) May 8, 2026

The congresswoman also referenced allegations involving possible 'back-engineering programmes' examining reported recovered technology or materials. However, no evidence confirming the existence of such programmes has been publicly released by the US government.

According to Luna, the task force's focus is to determine whether taxpayer funds have been used appropriately and whether federal agencies have complied with disclosure laws and congressional oversight requirements.

FBI Involvement and Security Questions

Luna said some of the recently released material involved FBI investigations conducted in Florida. She described the FBI as one of the agencies that had taken reports involving unexplained aerial activity seriously from a national security perspective.

The Pentagon has previously stated that many UAP reports involve misidentified objects, sensor irregularities or conventional aircraft. The Department of Defense and NASA have both maintained that investigations have not identified verified evidence of alien spacecraft or non-human technology.

I have written about them since 2007.



NASA Frame AS14-66-9301 pic.twitter.com/ZTCzkGQimV — Mike Bara (@MikeBara333) May 8, 2026

Luna also suggested discussions involving UAP investigations had included communication with foreign governments, although she did not provide additional details about those conversations.

Debate Over Transparency Continues

The latest comments reflect continuing political and public interest surrounding government transparency on unexplained aerial incidents. Supporters of broader disclosure efforts argue additional records could help clarify how federal agencies have handled sightings involving military personnel and aircraft.

For now, the additional records requested by Luna's task force remain under review, while federal agencies continue to emphasise that unexplained aerial sightings do not automatically indicate non-human origins.