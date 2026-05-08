Forecasters are raising alarms over the possible emergence of a 'Super El Niño' later this year, warning that the powerful climate pattern could trigger record-breaking heat, catastrophic flooding, severe droughts and dangerous storms across several continents.

Climate agencies and researchers say Pacific Ocean temperatures are rising quickly, strengthening El Niño conditions. Some models suggest it could become as strong as the most powerful events ever recorded.

El Niño occurs when unusually warm water spreads across the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, disrupting weather systems worldwide.

A 'Super El Niño' is classified when ocean temperatures rise at least two degrees Celsius above normal for an extended period. Scientists say only a handful of such events have occurred since 1950, including the devastating 1997–98 and 2015–16 episodes.

Super El Niño Could Drive Record Heat

New forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts say a possible 'Super El Niño' could develop and last until the end of the year. They report that sea surface temperatures have been 'near to above average' across most of the equatorial Pacific Ocean since mid-April, NBC News reported.

Experts warn that if a Super El Niño does form, it could push global temperatures to record highs in 2027.

Some scientists also warn that crossing the 1.5-degree Celsius warming threshold – a critical climate benchmark – could become increasingly likely during a strong El Niño cycle.

What Are the Effects of a 'Super El Niño'

Researchers say Super El Niño events release massive amounts of stored ocean heat into the atmosphere, amplifying heatwaves around the world. Areas already struggling with extreme temperatures could see longer and more dangerous heat events, increasing risks to public health, agriculture and energy systems.

According to Paul Roundy, professor of atmospheric sciences at the University at Albany, State University of New York, the effects of a Super El Niño vary across continents.

'Places that don't normally get very much rain can get a lot of rain, and places that are normally wet end up being drier than normal', he said.

Forecast models suggest wetter conditions may develop across parts of the southern United States and South America, while portions of Australia, Southeast Asia and the Amazon could turn drier than normal, according to Time.

Scientists say shifting rainfall patterns could threaten food production and strain already vulnerable water supplies.

Past Super El Niño events caused widespread crop losses, deadly floods, coral bleaching and ecosystem damage. Experts fear similar disruptions could unfold again as oceans continue warming under climate change.

'We've become a lot better at producing food in less ideal situations, and we're better at transporting food around, but there is risk of crop failures in some parts of the world in response to redistribution of rainfall, because El Niño tends to result in it raining less in places that are normally wet', Roundy said.

Scientists are also warning of more hurricanes in the central Pacific, while eastern and central Pacific hurricane seasons are typically more active during strong El Niños.

Scientists Warn the World Must Prepare Early

Climate researchers say the growing threat of a Super El Niño highlights the urgent need for governments and communities to strengthen disaster preparedness and climate adaptation plans.

Experts warn that stronger El Niño events are becoming more concerning in a warming world because their impacts can last well beyond a single season.

While uncertainties remain about the event's final strength, forecasters agree that the coming months will be critical in determining whether the world faces one of the most disruptive El Niño episodes in decades.