Alaska and Montana residents have received winter storm alerts, a month after the National Weather Service announced the start of spring.

Parts of Alaska could be buried under up to 12 inches of snow brought by blizzard-strength winds before the end of April. The storms are expected to severely affect travel and visibility, according to the National Weather Service. Travellers are also advised to use tyre chains in anticipation of slippery road conditions.

Alaska Areas Affected by Winter Storm Warning

Residents along the Yukon Delta Coast and Yukon River were advised of up to seven inches of snow and wind gusts of up to 45 mph on Sunday, particularly in the cities of Mountain Village, Kotlik, Russian Mission, Alakanuk, Hooper Bay, Chevak, Nunam Iqua, Marshall, Emmonak, Scammon Bay, Pilot Station and St. Marys.

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'Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow,' the NWS warned the public. 'Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.'

Montana was also under a winter storm watch last week. Late-season snowstorms arrived over the weekend, bringing heavy rain that turned into heavy, wet snow as temperatures dropped overnight.

The forecast affected Yellowstone National Park's operating hours, with some areas receiving up to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow. Park officials postponed road and entrance openings from 8 a.m. to noon due to hazardous conditions.

Montana's winter storm warning was lifted on 17 April, with officials stating, 'The threat has ended. Continue to be careful and remain vigilant for slick spots on local roads this morning.'

Montana Receives New Snowstorm Advisory

The advisory proved critical because, as of 21 April, new winter storm alerts have been issued in Hobson, Lewistown, Raynesford, Windham, Stanford, Benchland, Hilger, Moccasin, Geyser and Trident, Men's Journal reported. Snow could accumulate to 10 inches, driven by winds of up to 60 mph.

Battle Ridge Pass, Raynolds Pass, West Yellowstone, Targhee Pass, Kings Hill Pass, Bozeman Pass, Big Sky, Maudlow, Monarch, Neihart and Deep Creek Pass are also under the same warning. The National Weather Service warned that visibility could drop to a quarter of a mile in the affected areas.

How Affected Residents Can Prepare for Winter Storms

The NWS detailed safety and precautionary measures to ensure winter storm preparedness. According to its official website, residents should prioritise stocking up on essentials well before the storm hits. 'Your primary concerns at home or work during a winter storm are loss of heat, power and telephone service and a shortage of supplies,' it stated.

The warnings are more severe for those required to drive in snow or cold conditions. More than 5,000 people die in weather-related vehicular accidents, the NWS stated. 'If you need to drive in snow or cold conditions, TAKE IT SLOW IN THE SNOW. Black ice can be difficult to see. If the temperature is near freezing, drive like you're on ice--you may be!' it cautioned.

Farm and pet owners are reminded to provide enough food for their animals and to haul extra feed in case of need. Provisions include plenty of water, since most animals die from dehydration during winter storms, the NWS said. 'Move animals to sheltered areas or bring pets inside. Shelter belts, properly laid out and oriented, are better protection for cattle than confining shelters, such as sheds,' it added.