The Pentagon's long-anticipated release of UFO-related files has sparked a wave of global discussion, mixing excitement, disappointment, curiosity, and scepticism.

While many hoped for groundbreaking revelations about extraterrestrial life, the reality of the release has been described by some observers as both 'underwhelming but historic' — a paradox that reflects the divided public response.

Despite the lack of definitive proof of alien encounters, the documents have reignited debate over unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), government transparency, and the limits of current scientific understanding.

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What the Documents Contain

On Friday, many waited for the Pentagon's reveal of what they said were UFO documents they had kept for a long time, with the Department of War even launching a new website featuring 162 documents, including images and files about unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

The files contain decades of declassified military memos, documentation from the Apollo Moon missions, and accounts from individuals who say they have witnessed unidentified flying objects.

The website included a disclaimer stating that the materials presented were 'unresolved cases,' stressing that the government is unable to 'make a definitive determination on the nature of the observed phenomena.' It even invited experts to analyse the images.

For many analysts and observers, the release represents an important shift in how the US government handles unexplained aerial sightings. Instead of outright dismissal, the Pentagon has increasingly acknowledged that certain incidents remain unresolved even after investigation.

While most entries lack conclusive explanations, their public availability signals a growing willingness to engage with a topic once heavily stigmatised.

Still, the tone of the release has left many feeling underwhelmed. Instead of clear evidence of extraterrestrial life or advanced non-human technology, the documents largely reaffirm what previous reports have suggested: most sightings remain unexplained due to limited data, not confirmed alien activity.

What UFO Believers Are Saying

Among UFO enthusiasts and believers, reactions havebeen a mix of validation and frustration. Some argue that even the acknowledgement of unexplained phenomena is a major breakthrough.

Daniel Jones, admin of the Texas UFO Network Facebook group with more than 25,000 members, said the disclosure is not just for people in the UFO community but also for the public, meant 'to give some kind of reassurance of transparency.'

He added that he knew the first batch would not contain 'anything extremely substantial', but he hoped 'to see more definition on the part of the government' once it reveals more in the future.

Others, however, expressed disappointment that the files did not include more dramatic evidence. Online forums and discussion groups quickly filled with speculation that the 'real information' is still being withheld or classified.

Brian Bell, also a member of the Texas UFO Network page, described the release as 'far more underwhelming than the hype surrounding it.'

He said the documents released so far mostly consist of 'ambiguous screenshots, historical references, stylised overlays, and isolated still frames with little to no supporting context.' However, he said that such disclosure is still considered historically interesting, but not a transformational one.

'Right now, this first release feels much more like controlled transparency theatre than definitive disclosure', he said.

Elaine Loperena, admin of another dedicated UFO Facebook group, hopes that the first batch of the files was 'just the tip of the iceberg — with plenty more to come.'

Sceptics Urge Caution and Context

Sceptics and scientific commentators have taken a more restrained view. Many emphasise that 'unidentified' does not mean 'alien,' pointing out that most cases in the files are likely attributable to sensor errors, misidentifications, atmospheric conditions, or classified military technology.

Experts also caution against drawing dramatic conclusions from incomplete datasets. Without physical evidence or verifiable technological artefacts, they argue, the files do not fundamentally change our understanding of UFO phenomena.

According to John Erik Ege, regional director at MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) Texas, many people in the UFO community believe that people will still doubt any information that the government releases in the future, the BBC reported.

Loperena also believes that even with documented files, doubters will never be satisfied with what is being revealed to them.

'There are just those people that can't wrap their heads around this, number one, and then there are those people that (say) "Well, I need proof"', she said.

A Conversation That Isn't Going Away

Regardless of interpretation, the Pentagon's release has clearly reignited public fascination with UFOs. Social media discussions, news analysis, and scientific debates continue to grow in the aftermath, showing that interest in the unknown remains as strong as ever.