A hantavirus outbreak linked to an Antarctic expedition cruise has prompted international health investigations after several passengers aboard the MV Hondius fell ill during a voyage through the South Atlantic and Antarctic region. The Dutch-flagged vessel was later diverted to Tenerife in the Canary Islands, where passengers requiring medical attention were evacuated.

The outbreak has been linked to at least three deaths, including a Dutch couple and a German national, according to international reporting. Health agencies in several countries have since begun tracing passengers and reconstructing travel routes connected to the expedition.

While online speculation suggested the outbreak may have been linked to melting Antarctic ice or so-called 'ancient pathogens', health officials and researchers have stated there is no evidence supporting those claims. Investigators are instead focusing on possible mainland exposure before passengers boarded the vessel in Ushuaia, Argentina.

Read more Why the CDC Activates Level 3 as WHO Tracks Hantavirus Across 11 Countries Why the CDC Activates Level 3 as WHO Tracks Hantavirus Across 11 Countries

Investigators Focus on Ushuaia Exposure

The MV Hondius departed from Ushuaia, often described as the gateway to Antarctica, before travelling through Antarctic waters and remote Atlantic islands. Operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, the vessel specialises in polar expedition travel through Antarctic and Arctic regions.

Authorities in Argentina are examining whether passengers may have been exposed to hantavirus before boarding the ship. Investigators are reportedly focusing on areas near Ushuaia where rodents carrying the virus may have been present, including landfill sites that attract wildlife.

South Africa says British national critical after hantavirus case on antarctic cruise https://t.co/iFXM806V8f https://t.co/iFXM806V8f — Reuters (@Reuters) May 4, 2026

A fatal hantavirus outbreak on the Antarctic cruise liner MV Hondius is thought to have started on a birdwatching excursion to southern Argentina.



Leo Schilperoord, a 70-year-old Dutch ornithologist, most certainly got the Andes strain on April 1 after visiting a… pic.twitter.com/2FmbGMRD7F — Washington Eye (@washington_EY) May 10, 2026

Hantavirus is typically spread through exposure to infected rodent urine, droppings or saliva. According to health authorities, the virus is not generally transmitted through casual contact between people, and officials have stated that the wider public risk remains low.

Local health officials in Tierra del Fuego have stressed that no confirmed local outbreak has been identified in the region. Juan Facundo Petrina, the province's Director General of Epidemiology, reportedly said the rodent species most commonly associated with hantavirus is not native to the island area surrounding Ushuaia.

Tourism and Biosecurity Questions Raised

Although scientists have rejected claims linking the outbreak directly to melting Antarctic ice, researchers say changing ecosystems and increased tourism may create more opportunities for contact between humans and disease-carrying wildlife.

The outbreak has also renewed discussion around 'last chance tourism', which refers to travel to environmentally vulnerable destinations affected by climate change. Antarctic tourism has increased significantly over recent decades, with more expedition ships travelling to remote regions each year.

Researchers and environmental groups have previously raised concerns about biosecurity standards connected to polar tourism, including the movement of microbes, invasive species and contaminants between ecosystems. Existing Antarctic tourism protocols already require passengers to disinfect boots, clothing and equipment before landings.

The MV Hondius is an ice-strengthened expedition vessel operated on Arctic and Antarctic routes. Published specifications show the ship measures more than 100 metres in length and is designed for long-range exploration cruises through remote polar regions.

Three people on a cruise ship have passed away from suspected infections of hantavirus, a rare family of viruses carried by rodents. pic.twitter.com/F7qHrF5nuc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 4, 2026

🇬🇧 UK officials say hantavirus is "really low risk" and nothing like COVID, then turn around and slap 45 days of home isolation on every passenger.



22 British nationals from the MV Hondius cruise ship are now at Arrowe Park Hospital. 8 infected. 3 dead.



For context: COVID… https://t.co/TjuLJ9DqME pic.twitter.com/gpVJPOzKCo — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 11, 2026

There’s a thin line between "safety" and "scaring the public." Right now, the UK is crossing it. I’m holding onto hope that this doesn't spread further, but a 45-day leash suggests they’re terrified of a leak 🛑 — 𝙱𝚘𝚗𝚗 Kenobi 🍫🪙 (@BonnKenobi) May 11, 2026

Health Agencies Continue International Investigation

Health agencies across multiple countries continue to monitor passengers connected to the voyage while authorities work to determine where exposure occurred. Officials have not indicated that Antarctica itself was the origin of the outbreak.

The incident has nevertheless highlighted the logistical and health challenges associated with tourism in isolated environments, where medical evacuations and disease investigations can become significantly more complicated.

While speculation surrounding the outbreak has spread widely online, health officials currently believe the source of exposure is more likely linked to mainland rodent transmission than Antarctic conditions. The investigation into the source of the infections remains ongoing.