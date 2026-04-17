High blood pressure often goes unnoticed until serious health issues arise. Recent research suggests that a common, yet overlooked, factor may be contributing to this silent condition. The real threat to blood pressure may not always come from what we eat but from the water we drink; specifically, the saltiness of the water many people drink daily, especially in coastal regions.

As climate change accelerates saltwater intrusion into freshwater sources, millions could be at increased risk of developing hypertension. Recognising this hidden source of salt is vital in managing health risks and preventing silent, yet serious, medical conditions.

Link Between Water Salinity and Hypertension

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is sometimes called a 'silent killer' because it usually presents no symptoms. It increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and cardiac arrests. The British Heart Foundation estimates that around five million people in the UK have high blood pressure without realising it. Factors such as diet, smoking, inactivity, and stress are well known to influence the condition.

However, a recent meta-analysis published in BMJ Global Health points to another potential cause: the salt content in drinking water. The study analysed 27 observational studies involving 74,000 participants from countries including the US, Australia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Kenya, and several European nations. The findings indicate that drinking water with higher salt levels is linked to increased blood pressure. On average, those consuming saltier water saw their risk of hypertension rise by 26 per cent.

The Impact of Saltwater Intrusion

So, why might water salinity be higher in some areas? Dr Rajiv Chowdhury, the study's author, explains that rising sea levels lead to saltwater infiltrating freshwater sources. This process is known as saltwater intrusion and is especially problematic in low-lying nations such as Vietnam and Bangladesh. However, it is also a global issue affecting coastal communities worldwide.

Coastal regions often face the challenge of contaminated water supplies. A separate study highlights that European estuaries are increasingly affected by saltwater intrusion, adding to the risk for local populations. The BMJ research also notes that individuals drinking water with higher salt content tend to have higher blood pressure readings.

The Role of Coastal Communities and Water Quality

More than three billion people live near or on coastlines, placing them at greater risk. Dr Chowdhury points out that the World Health Organisation currently has no specific guidelines for water salinity. This omission could mean millions of people unknowingly consume water that worsens their health.

The concern is that drinking salty water may be as harmful as leading a sedentary lifestyle. Physical inactivity already raises hypertension risk by 15 to 25 per cent, according to the research. If water salinity adds a 26 per cent increase in risk, individuals may face compounded health dangers despite maintaining other healthy habits.

Implications for Public Health and Personal Choices

While much advice on managing blood pressure revolves around diet and exercise, this new evidence suggests that the quality of drinking water may also play a significant role. Some individuals may be making healthy lifestyle choices but unknowingly increasing their risk through water consumption.

Dr Chowdhury emphasises that more research is needed to understand how saltwater intrusion affects other cardiovascular conditions such as coronary heart disease and stroke. Developing strategies to address water salinity, particularly in climate-vulnerable coastal areas, is crucial.