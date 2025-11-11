Antavia Kennibrew, the mother of a five-year-old girl brutally attacked in Cleveland, Ohio, appeared in court. She was there to witness the first hearing of the ten-year-old girl accused of raping her daughter.

The court session at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court marked the initial appearance of the accused child, who faces serious charges. Kennibrew made an emotional plea to the judge, demanding strict consequences for the young offenders who severely harmed her daughter earlier in September.

Her presence and words captured attention, raising questions about justice and protection for vulnerable children.

READ MORE: Evil Nursery Worker, 18, Found Guilty of Child Rape After Parents Raised Alarm Over Injuries

READ MORE: Birmingham Man Charged With Racially Aggravated Rape and Assault After Attack on Punjabi Woman

Antavia Kennibrew Pleads With Judge

During the court hearing, the accused ten-year-old girl wore a pink coat and a face mask, as reported by The Sun. She appeared silently alongside a woman believed to be a guardian but did not speak.

The girl's lawyer entered a plea of denial on her behalf. The judge ordered a competency evaluation and set the girl under home detention with an ankle monitor. The hearing revealed that the accused girl's parents did not attend.

Meanwhile, a nine-year-old boy co-accused in the case, missed the hearing due to transport problems; his case was rescheduled for January 2026.

Kennibrew's speech to the judge was direct and emotional. She said this behaviour should not receive leniency, stating the young offenders understood their actions and did not care.

'This type of behaviour doesn't deserve grace. They knew what they were doing, and they were okay with that', she said.

'[My daughter] has been going through it, and that's how it should be for the offenders', she added.

Kennibrew showed anger over the possibility of leniency due to the children's ages, expressing her hope to see justice done for her daughter's severe suffering.

5-Year-Old Daughter Attacked and Harmed

The attack happened on 13 September 2025, while Kennibrew was undergoing a medical procedure. Her daughter was staying at a trusted relative's home in the St. Clair neighbourhood of Cleveland.

The child disappeared from the home, prompting a frantic search. Upon arrival, Kennibrew found her daughter unconscious, bloodied, and severely injured. The girl's hair had been forcibly removed from her scalp, her body bore bruises and blood, and her nails were dirty.

She had clear signs of strangulation and injuries to private areas. Kennibrew described how three children — aged eight, nine, and ten — lured her daughter away under false pretences to a distant field.

There, they allegedly beat her unconscious, strangled her with her own clothing, and caused other serious harm. The children reportedly bit the girl and inserted sticks in an attempt to restrain and harm her further.

One of the children's mother later brought the authorities to where the girl was left, allowing her rescue. Kennibrew said her daughter now suffers severe trauma and noticeable behavioural changes.

Antavia Kennibrew GoFundMe Raises Over $160K

Following the attack, Kennibrew launched a GoFundMe campaign called 'Justice for A'Marie'. The campaign aims to raise funds to support her daughter's medical and legal needs. As of 11 November 2025, the fundraiser has collected over $160,000 (£121,000), nearing its $180,000 (£136,000) goal.

Kennibrew expressed frustration with authorities attempting to dismiss charges against the two youngest children, aged eight and nine, citing their ages as a barrier to prosecution. She has contacted multiple agencies including the Cleveland Police, legal aid groups, and victim support organisations, in search of justice.

Kennibrew's posts reveal the ongoing psychological pain her daughter and family endure, pleading for public assistance and accountability. Her campaign helps highlight their struggle for recovery and legal resolution.

The heartbreaking case continues to unfold as community support grows and the legal process advances for the young offenders involved. Antavia Kennibrew's determined court appeal and public efforts underline the urgency for justice in this troubling situation.