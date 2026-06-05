Anthropic said the world should have the option to slow or temporarily pause frontier AI development, warning that the pace of progress in its Claude systems and other frontier models could soon create risks that are harder to control.

The company wants policymakers and rival AI labs to consider a coordinated slowdown before self-improvement in AI moves beyond human oversight. Anthropic says the aim is to give safety systems, public rules and wider institutions time to catch up before more advanced models make the risks harder to contain.

Anthropic Urges Coordinated Slowdown Before Self-Improvement Threshold

The request centres on Anthropic's view that frontier AI development is moving quickly enough to justify a temporary pause while safety systems and public rules catch up. In its own statement, the company said it would be good for the world to have the option to slow or temporarily pause frontier AI development so that societal structures can adapt.

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Anthropic framed the move as a practical safeguard rather than a full stop, saying any slowdown would need to be coordinated across major labs if it is to work. The company also argued that one firm easing off while others continue would do little to reduce AI risks.

The wider concern is that AI models may soon become capable of helping build their own successors, which would make control harder for humans to maintain. Anthropic said that if that stage arrives without proper safeguards, the pace of AI development could outstrip the systems designed to manage it.

Claude and Self-Improvement

The company's warning is closely tied to the performance of Claude and the broader trend towards more capable frontier models. Anthropic has said that progress in these systems is moving fast enough to raise serious questions about self-improvement and the point at which AI starts contributing more directly to its own development.

That idea has been echoed by Anthropic co-founder and head of policy Jack Clark, who stated that AI needs a 'brake pedal' and that people should have the option to take their foot off the gas. His comments underline the company's view that the risk is not theoretical, but a matter of planning before the technology advances further.

Anthropic's argument also draws a line between capability gains and social readiness, saying technical progress alone is not enough if governments and institutions are not prepared. The company said a pause would buy time for policymakers, researchers and safety teams to assess how best to handle more advanced systems.

Anthropic: "We believe it would be good for the world to have the option to slow or temporarily pause frontier AI development https://t.co/PJ7FCHUNaQ — Lisan al Gaib (@scaling01) June 4, 2026

One Company Cannot Manage the Risk Alone, Anthropic Says

The company said it wants to bring policymakers, researchers, civil society groups and other AI firms into discussions about how to respond to the risks. It added that the issue cannot be managed by one company alone, because the problem is industry-wide and tied to the pace of frontier competition.

Anthropic's call has therefore become part of a broader debate about whether the AI sector should keep accelerating or briefly step back to protect against more serious harms. The company says the central question is whether the world should keep racing forward without a clear way to slow down if the risks deepen.