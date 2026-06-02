Anthropic just posted a job listing for a member of staff of its AI & Rule of Law team that pays between $295,000 and $345,000. The chosen member will engage in AI safety evaluation and testing institutional vulnerability in governance as well as novel legal issues in a bid to find a way to bolster democratic processes and judicial function.

The company blatantly noted that AI is becoming powerful enough to mount pressure on courts, legislatures, electoral systems, watchdogs, and the overall legal structure that supports democratic governance. They are looking for PhD candidates with primary degrees in law or political science or government officials with experience in public-facing work to join The Anthropic Institute.

The $345,000 Job To Protect Democracy From AI

The job listing highlighted that its AI & Rule Law team focuses on 'high-stakes' research with the goal to protect democratic freedoms, offering more credibility to years of claims about global AI domination. The selected employee will use Claude 'aggressively and creatively' throughout the work tenure as a research tool and a thought partner, according to the job listing.

Researchers and scientists have been urging AI leaders to prioritise safety around the technology, given the risks of misuse or the technology becoming sentient beyond human control.

AI has already triggered fears of widespread job displacement, with over 100,000 US workers already losing their jobs this year directly due to the technology. Now, Anthropic's job posting comes in tandem with concerns over its highly-advanced Mythos AI model, which the company reportedly decided to finally share with the European Union.

Anthropic initially launched Mythos to select companies in April as part of Project Glasswing. The AI model excelled at identifying security flaws in software, and triggered concerns over the potential of complex cybersecurity threats. Governments, banks, and technology companies were stunned by the thousands of previously unknown software vulnerabilities that were uncovered by Mythos.

Instead of saying that their product is harmless and is designed to solve world problems, Anthropic directly portrayed its product as a 'credible monster' as reported by The State of AI, which is the structural need safety brands carry unlike other brands. They did this through a job posting!

Read more Michael Burry Calls Elon Musk-Nvidia AI Deal 'Fugazi' — Warns Retirees of Hidden Risks Michael Burry Calls Elon Musk-Nvidia AI Deal 'Fugazi' — Warns Retirees of Hidden Risks

'Anthropic is operating at the level of constitutional risk rather than quarterly roadmaps,' according to the media outlet. It could turn out to be true as Anthropic believes AI research will lead to 'big science.'

The company has been expanding its workforce with dozens of open sales roles and jobs in AI research. It also recently confidentially filed for a US initial public offering (IPO) after closing a $65 billion Series H round on 28th May at a post-money valuation of a whooping $965 billion.

Meanwhile, a Sacra analysis revealed that over 1,000 businesses were spending more than $1 million annually with Anthropic as of April, doubling within two months following the February Series G funding round close. Note that enterprise clients now account for 80% of total company revenue.