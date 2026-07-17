Mick Jagger has addressed the growing debate surrounding artificial intelligence in the music industry, confirming he is open to producers using the controversial technology provided their final output remains original. The 82-year-old Rolling Stones frontman clarified his position during an interview with Billboard published on Thursday, drawing a firm line against blatant imitation.

The news came after the rock star was explicitly asked for his take on the rise of this divisive software. Rather than issuing a blanket condemnation, Jagger offered a measured response regarding how artists should interact with these tools, bringing a veteran perspective to a very modern issue currently sweeping the entertainment landscape.

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Mick Jagger Wants Originality In AI-Generated Music

During the conversation, Jagger explained that he does not want to be imitated by artificial tools. The singer stressed that neither he nor the rest of the band have any desire to have their vocal or instrumental signatures cloned by an algorithm.

'Obviously, I don't want to be imitated by AI, vocally and instrumentally, and the band doesn't,' he told the publication. He expressed frustration at the idea of people putting material out there that sounds exactly like The Rolling Stones, calling that sort of behaviour 'obviously wrong'.

Jagger Calls Exact Ai-Generated Music 'Obviously Wrong'

Despite his clear frustration with digital mimicry, Jagger refused to dismiss the medium entirely. The Satisfaction rocker argued that it is perfectly acceptable for creators to experiment with the emerging technology.

'If someone wants to make music by AI, go ahead,' Jagger stated. He added a crucial caveat to this permission, noting that the final track has to be original. He insisted that human creators must have 'your own input and your own thoughts' to make the exercise worthwhile.

He firmly stated that he does not condone people using these tools to make music in the exact 'style' of his legendary group. 'If you were any kind of creative person, you wouldn't do that,' the 82-year-old insisted.

Keith Richards Prefers Original Over AI-Generated Music

Jagger's long-time bandmate, Keith Richards, shared a remarkably similar sentiment during the discussion. He emphasised that authenticity will always be central to creating original art. Richards broke the complex technological debate down to a simple, fundamental preference for human input.

'My thoughts are: I'd rather hear something original,' he explained. The legendary guitarist acknowledged the straightforward nature of their iconic catalogue while questioning the ultimate value of algorithmic replication. 'After all, it's pretty simple stuff, this is not Beethoven or Bach, and I've no doubt AI can do that, but so what?' he challenged.

New Rolling Stones Album Promotes Original Music

Richards dismissed the rising trend of synthetic production, demanding fresh ideas instead. 'We want new input,' he declared. 'We don't want more and more copying and synthesizing.'

He mused that music exists primarily to play around with, noting that there is surely enough originality in the world without having to copy nursery rhymes.

This shared preference for tangible creation is reflected in the band's continuing output. The twenty-fifth studio album from The Rolling Stones, Foreign Tongues, is now available for listeners who appreciate traditional, authentic instrumentation.