Spy agencies from the Five Eyes intelligence alliance have warned that frontier AI could transform cyber offence and defence in months, not years, according to a joint statement released on 22 June 2026. The agencies said the rapid pace of frontier AI development means cyber-risk assumptions can become outdated quickly, and urged organisations to treat cyber resilience as a core business priority rather than a narrow technical concern.

The statement says AI is already increasing the speed, scale and sophistication of cyber threats, while also offering defensive benefits if organisations have strong security practices in place. It calls on leaders to understand and assess risk, prioritise foundational cyber-security controls, empower cyber leaders with authority and resources, and keep adapting as threats evolve.

Why It Matters Now

The warning builds on guidance from May 2026 that outlined more than 23 risk categories tied to autonomous AI systems, including so-called 'agentic AI' that can operate independently, make decisions and execute multi-step tasks without human oversight. These systems can execute rapid automated attacks, chain together exploits, adapt to defences in real time and scale operations far beyond what any human team could manage.

Industry analysis already reflects this shift. Cybersecurity firms report AI-powered cyberattacks surged 340 per cent in 2026 alone, with many now moving from initial access to data theft in under 72 minutes. A recent case in Mexico has already shown how quickly that risk can become real. Security Affairs, citing Gambit Security researchers, reported that a single threat actor used Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's GPT-4.1 to breach nine Mexican government agencies and institutions, steal sensitive records and automate much of the attack, underscoring how AI can help weaker actors carry out sophisticated operations.

Hacker used Anthropic's Claude chatbot to attack multiple government agencies in Mexico



Two weeks ago… Daisy McGregor, UK policy chief at Anthropic, said their Claude AI has shown that it's willing to BLACKMAIL and KILL people in order to avoid being shut down. It could also… pic.twitter.com/Kej6Uh4Hhj — Whiplash347 (@Whiplash437) February 25, 2026

Operational Impact

Five Eyes cybersecurity leaders say the warning is not about one campaign but about a faster-moving threat environment, where AI shortens the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation. In practical terms, that means reducing exposed systems, patching faster, tightening identity controls, and testing incident response before that window shrinks further.

Catriona Robinson, deputy director-general of cyber security and head of New Zealand's National Cyber Security Centre, said frontier AI is already increasing the speed and complexity of attacks, shrinking the window between vulnerability discovery and exploitation. She urged leaders to prioritise foundational cyber security practices and controls, and to empower cyber leaders with authority and resources.

Business Takeaways

The warning also comes against a backdrop of widespread breaches. In the UK, approximately 612,000 businesses reported at least one cyber breach or attack in 2025/26, according to the government's Cyber Security Breaches Survey, while Cyber Essentials uptake remains limited. That leaves many firms without a basic baseline of cyber hygiene.

CISA has already reflected that mindset in its own directive prioritising security updates based on risk, including tighter timelines for the most dangerous vulnerabilities. The shift signals that the threat environment is being treated as one where exposure can be exploited quickly, especially when flaws are public, automatable or capable of giving attackers control of a system.

📢 ️Just Released: Binding Operational Directive 26-04: Prioritizing Security Updates Based on Risk. This new Directive requires agencies to quickly fix high-risk vulnerabilities and streamlines how lower-risk issues are managed. Learn more here 👉 https://t.co/0sG9QNR3rA pic.twitter.com/vnNfUdtPJr — Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (@CISAgov) June 10, 2026

Official Guidance

The Five Eyes joint statement was published on official government websites, including Cyber.gov.au, the Australian Signals Directorate and related agency pages. The agencies said leaders who ignore the warning face growing operational and strategic disadvantages.

The statement frames cyber resilience not as a compliance checkbox, but as a business issue linked to continuity, market confidence and long-term value. In short, the Five Eyes agencies are telling corporate leaders to act now, focus on basic defensive discipline and treat cyber resilience as a core business priority.