Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has called on Mark Zuckerberg led Meta to make major changes to its new AI image generation tool, Muse Image, arguing that creators and public figures should have more control over how their likenesses are used.

The agency, which represents major Hollywood names including Zoe Saldaña, Tom Cruise, Charlize Theron and Dhar Mann, criticised the way the tool allows users to create AI-generated images using content from public Instagram accounts.

Muse Image was introduced by Meta on July 7 and quickly raised concerns among those worried about privacy, consent and the potential misuse of digital likenesses. CAA said AI tools should not use someone's name, image, voice, likeness or creative work without clear permission, calling for stronger protections to be introduced as the default setting.

The agency's statement comes as AI-generated images continue to become more common across social media platforms. CAA believes users should have the ability to decide whether their content can be used for AI creation, rather than having to remove access after the fact.

CAA Calls For Stronger AI Consent Rules

CAA said Meta's Muse Image tool needs a more responsible approach to protecting individuals whose images may be used to create AI-generated content. The agency argued that creators should be given full control over whether their likeness appears in AI-generated images and how those creations are used.

'No one's name, image, likeness, voice, or creative work should be used by any third party, including AI models, without clear, documented consent,' a spokesperson for the Bryan Lourd-run CAA said.

The agency added that technology companies should focus on protecting creators instead of placing the responsibility on individuals after their images have already been used. CAA called for a system where protection is automatically enabled and users can choose to give permission if they want their likeness included in AI-generated content.

'True innovation puts creators first: respecting their rights, protecting their livelihoods, and giving them real control, not handing it over to platforms,' the spokesperson said.

The concerns are centred around the way Muse Image can reportedly use public Instagram content. According to CAA, users can tag a public or unprotected Instagram feed and use those images as the basis for AI-generated creations, sometimes referred to as 'remixes'.

CAA argued that once these images are created and shared, individuals may have limited control over where they appear or how they are used. The agency said stronger systems are needed to help creators monitor AI-generated content, identify misuse and remove unauthorised material.

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'Artists deserve to decide if and how their likeness and work is used, with consent and the ability to set their own terms,' CAA stated.

The agency also called for clearer labels on AI-generated images, easier ways to track content and stronger protections against unauthorised endorsements or exploitation.

Meta Defends Muse Image Safety Measures

Meta pushed back against CAA's criticism, saying that Muse Image was launched with safety measures already in place. The company said it had built controls into the tool from the beginning and rejected the idea that users' images were being used without protections.

'We built Muse Image with strong controls and safety guardrails from day one,' Meta said.

The company explained that private accounts and accounts belonging to users under 18 are automatically excluded from the tool. Meta also said adult users with public accounts can opt out of the feature through a simple process.

'We will take action against any content that violates our Community Standards,' the company added.

Meta's response comes as technology companies face growing pressure over how AI systems handle personal images and creative material. The debate around AI-generated content has raised questions about consent, ownership and the rights of people whose work or identity can be recreated through new technology.

CAA's criticism follows similar concerns raised around other AI image-generation platforms. The agency said it supports innovation but believes technology must develop alongside protections for creators.

At the same time, CAA has been expanding its involvement in digital entertainment and creator partnerships. Through initiatives such as CAA Vault and its work with online personalities, the agency has embraced new technology while continuing to push for greater control over digital identities.

The agency said the future of creativity depends on respecting ownership and individual choice. CAA's message to Meta is that AI development should continue, but creators should have a clear say in how their likeness and work are used.